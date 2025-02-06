News 9

Sinkholes merge and expand in Japan

입력 2025.02.06 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, Japan has been struggling to manage a large ground subsidence phenomenon that occurred near Tokyo.

As the scale of the subsidence has increased, the truck driver who fell into the collapsed ground has still not been found even on the ninth day since the incident.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

On January 28, a sinkhole with a diameter of 10 meters and a depth of 5 meters occurred in a city near Tokyo. Efforts to lift the fallen truck only resulted in the separation of the rear cargo area, and at that moment, the nearby ground collapsed again.

The scene shows two large holes created by successive road collapses.

The next day, the ground between the two holes also collapsed, expanding into a pit with a diameter of 20 meters.

The condition of the 74-year-old driver, who is submerged along with the front part of the truck, has still not been confirmed.

They attempted to create a slope to deploy equipment, but misjudged the direction, further excavating intact roads and creating another slope in confusion.

Moreover, sewage is backing up from the sewer, making rescue efforts difficult.

[Tanaka Akira/Japanese Disaster Prevention Expert: "If residents refrain from using water, once the water drains, many rescue workers will likely start the rescue simultaneously and finish their activities in a short time."]

Residents in the area, totaling 1.2 million, have already been requested to limit their water usage at designated times.

While citizens are cooperative, there is a growing sense of fatigue from nearly ten days of rescue operations.

[Nearby Resident: "I want to cooperate by not using water, but I'm not sure how far I can cooperate."]

Rescue authorities have even used underwater drones to explore the inside of the sewer and have identified an object believed to be part of the driver's seat.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sinkholes merge and expand in Japan
    • 입력 2025-02-06 00:57:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, Japan has been struggling to manage a large ground subsidence phenomenon that occurred near Tokyo.

As the scale of the subsidence has increased, the truck driver who fell into the collapsed ground has still not been found even on the ninth day since the incident.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

On January 28, a sinkhole with a diameter of 10 meters and a depth of 5 meters occurred in a city near Tokyo. Efforts to lift the fallen truck only resulted in the separation of the rear cargo area, and at that moment, the nearby ground collapsed again.

The scene shows two large holes created by successive road collapses.

The next day, the ground between the two holes also collapsed, expanding into a pit with a diameter of 20 meters.

The condition of the 74-year-old driver, who is submerged along with the front part of the truck, has still not been confirmed.

They attempted to create a slope to deploy equipment, but misjudged the direction, further excavating intact roads and creating another slope in confusion.

Moreover, sewage is backing up from the sewer, making rescue efforts difficult.

[Tanaka Akira/Japanese Disaster Prevention Expert: "If residents refrain from using water, once the water drains, many rescue workers will likely start the rescue simultaneously and finish their activities in a short time."]

Residents in the area, totaling 1.2 million, have already been requested to limit their water usage at designated times.

While citizens are cooperative, there is a growing sense of fatigue from nearly ten days of rescue operations.

[Nearby Resident: "I want to cooperate by not using water, but I'm not sure how far I can cooperate."]

Rescue authorities have even used underwater drones to explore the inside of the sewer and have identified an object believed to be part of the driver's seat.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.