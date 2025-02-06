News 9

Kim Do-young: No more mistakes

입력 2025.02.06 (00:57)

[Anchor]

KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young, who had the best performance in the Korean professional baseball last year, is focusing on defensive training at the spring camp in the United States.

This is because he left behind a record of 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases along with 30 errors, which is somewhat concerning.

This year, he is challenging to become a flawless third baseman.

Park Jumi reports.

[Report]

Kim Do-young concentrates on every single movement, even during light catch practice.

He receives and throws the ball, continuously repeating the same motion.

At the beginning of the training camp in the U.S., Kim Do-young's priority was defense.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers: "Honestly, prople would say my defense was very disappointing, but I believe it became a turning point for my growth, and I think it was a stepping stone to achieve good results."]

For the baseball genius Kim Do-young, who hits well and runs well, errors were his only weakness.

This scene was a typical of him, which angered manager Lee Beom-ho.

Even in a game where he tied the record for the most runs scored in a single season, Kim Do-young tarnished his pride with two errors.

[Commentary from the broadcast/Sept. 2024: "Kim Do-young left some homework to do in defense. I think that makes him more human."]

Kim Do-young recorded 30 errors last year, earning the dubious title of first place.

He was a whopping 7 errors ahead of the second-place group.

Last year, during the Premier 12, Kim Do-young showed potential with flawless defense.

If he can shake off the burden of errors, he is expected to show better performance in hitting as well.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "The record I couldn't achieve last year was the 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, so I think my next goal should be to achieve them."]

Kim Do-young's dream of challenging for the team's consecutive championship as a flawless third baseman is taking shape at the training camp in the U.S.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

공지·정정

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

