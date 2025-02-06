[Exclusive]Gov't blamed for medical crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue to examine the ongoing medical crisis.



Today (2.5), we will focus on the stance of the medical community, which is in conflict with the government.



In an exclusive interview with KBS, Kim Taek-woo, president of the Korean Medical Association (KMA), asserted that the harm to patients is a result of the government's stopgap measures. He also urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok to take on the role of chief negotiator in the discussions.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the details.



[Report]



Since the government's announcement of an increase in medical school admissions last February, there has been a year-long medical gap.



In the first half of the year, the number of excess deaths exceeded expectations, reaching over 3,100.



In an exclusive interview with KBS, KMA President Kim Taek-woo acknowledged that the medical gap has caused harm to patients.



However, he placed the blame on the government.



[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "I want to highlight the real issue—the government has merely patched up the situation with stopgap measures, creating a fragile medical environment."]



Since taking office last month, President Kim has also shared his impressions of his first contact with Deputy Prime Minister Lee Joo-ho.



[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "Either Acting President Choi Sang-mok says he is indeed the person responsible for solving the problem, or I believe it is time for a unified voice to come out from within the government."]



While expressing a desire for a single negotiation channel, he did not indicate a willingness to actively engage in dialogue with the current government.



In fact, it has been reported that there was backlash within the Ministry of Health and Welfare immediately after the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health and Welfare announced they would discuss next year's medical school admissions from scratch.



The government has already increased the number of new medical students by 1,500 this year, and with the semester starting soon, President Kim claimed there are no educational measures for medical schools.



[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "When you listen to the voices from the field, don't they emphasize that (education) is impossible? I believe that policies reflecting the voices from the field are ultimately necessary."]



Meanwhile, the government stated that "all official positions are coordinated among ministries," and expressed that it cannot accept President Kim Taek-woo's claim that there is no clear person responsible.



KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



