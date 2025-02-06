Time-out moments of KB Stars

동영상 고정 취소

Two years ago, in February 2023.



A famous timeout moment involving KB Stars' coach Kim Wan-soo and player Heo Ye-eun is well-known among women's basketball fans.



Just like back then, KB Stars is in a crisis. Let's see how much Heo Ye-eun has developed over the past two years, starting from that timeout.



[Kim Wan-soo - Heo Ye-eun: "You want to look for a hole to hide in, right? Huh? You want to go into that hole to hide from shame, right? Huh? (Yes, yes.) Are you going to do it? Or not? (I will.)"]



Under Coach Kim Wan-soo's strict leadership, Heo Ye-eun, who has rapidly developed, assisted Kang Yi-seul's three-pointer today and also made a three-pointer herself, but it still wasn't enough.



In a critical moment, the team was caught with the shot clock running out, and ultimately, they lost, bringing their record to 9 wins and 16 losses.



Coach Kim Wan-soo emphasized during today's timeout that even after two years, he still expects Heo Ye-eun to show her fighting spirit.



[Coach Kim Wan-soo: "Ye-eun, we need to play as a team, but if you just do what you think and go for the poster up, everyone will be in trouble. You need to follow the instructions from the bench."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!