News 9

Rising football stars eye 2025

입력 2025.02.06 (01:19)

[Anchor]

Professional football players Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk from Seoul are being highlighted as the future of Korean football.

Kang Seong-jin is aiming for double-digit attacking points this season, while the teenager Kang Joo-hyuk is full of enthusiasm, stating he wants to reach the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup.

Reporter Park Sun-woo met with them.

[Report]

With the fierce competition for starting positions due to Seoul's extensive recruitment, Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk are putting everything into their training camp.

[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "I think he feels so comfortable around me that he is sleeping like that right now."]

The two, who are three years apart, attended the same elementary, middle, and high schools, and they share many similarities, including being left-footed and having semi-professional contracts.

[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "I wanted to come here. There are lions and tigers. It's a tiger. It's amazing!"]

Even during this rare sweet break, thoughts of football are hard to shake off.

[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "First goal is to score 5 goals in the K League for the team. The second goal is to participate in the Under-20 World Cup. Hyung, what was your result?"]

[Kang Seong-jin: "4th place!"]

[Kang Joo-hyuk: "I will break that record!"]

[Kang Seong-jin: "I want double-digit attacking points."]

[Kang Joo-hyuk: "That's good. Hyung, it's time to do it now. You need to show it."]

Kang Seong-jin, who was a key player in the 2023 Under-20 World Cup semifinals, is not holding back on giving advice to Kang Joo-hyuk ahead of the tournament.

[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "The U-20 World Cup is a great stage. If you go, you'll gain a lot of experience and feel things differently while playing."]

The performances of his teammates Bae Jun-ho and Kim Ji-soo, who also reached the semifinals together, serve as a great motivation for Kang Seong-jin.

[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "Playing together in the Under-20 World Cup is not the end. I also want to work hard and play with them again in the A national team."]

Kang Joo-hyuk also sent a supportive message, dreaming of reuniting with his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, with whom he played on the U-17 national team.

[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "Min-hyuk, hello. I think you will adapt well and show a good performance with your boldness and confidence. I hope we can play together in the same stadium later. Take care! Fighting!"]

Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk are growing up to meet the expectations of being the future of Korean football.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

