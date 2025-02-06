Rising football stars eye 2025

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Professional football players Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk from Seoul are being highlighted as the future of Korean football.



Kang Seong-jin is aiming for double-digit attacking points this season, while the teenager Kang Joo-hyuk is full of enthusiasm, stating he wants to reach the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup.



Reporter Park Sun-woo met with them.



[Report]



With the fierce competition for starting positions due to Seoul's extensive recruitment, Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk are putting everything into their training camp.



[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "I think he feels so comfortable around me that he is sleeping like that right now."]



The two, who are three years apart, attended the same elementary, middle, and high schools, and they share many similarities, including being left-footed and having semi-professional contracts.



[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "I wanted to come here. There are lions and tigers. It's a tiger. It's amazing!"]



Even during this rare sweet break, thoughts of football are hard to shake off.



[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "First goal is to score 5 goals in the K League for the team. The second goal is to participate in the Under-20 World Cup. Hyung, what was your result?"]



[Kang Seong-jin: "4th place!"]



[Kang Joo-hyuk: "I will break that record!"]



[Kang Seong-jin: "I want double-digit attacking points."]



[Kang Joo-hyuk: "That's good. Hyung, it's time to do it now. You need to show it."]



Kang Seong-jin, who was a key player in the 2023 Under-20 World Cup semifinals, is not holding back on giving advice to Kang Joo-hyuk ahead of the tournament.



[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "The U-20 World Cup is a great stage. If you go, you'll gain a lot of experience and feel things differently while playing."]



The performances of his teammates Bae Jun-ho and Kim Ji-soo, who also reached the semifinals together, serve as a great motivation for Kang Seong-jin.



[Kang Seong-jin/Seoul: "Playing together in the Under-20 World Cup is not the end. I also want to work hard and play with them again in the A national team."]



Kang Joo-hyuk also sent a supportive message, dreaming of reuniting with his close friend Yang Min-hyuk, with whom he played on the U-17 national team.



[Kang Joo-hyuk/Seoul: "Min-hyuk, hello. I think you will adapt well and show a good performance with your boldness and confidence. I hope we can play together in the same stadium later. Take care! Fighting!"]



Kang Seong-jin and Kang Joo-hyuk are growing up to meet the expectations of being the future of Korean football.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



