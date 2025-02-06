News Today

"NO MORE THAN 150 PPL IN PARLIAMENT"

[LEAD]
The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol accelerates today with full-day sessions are currently underway. Key witnesses are set to testify about the alleged deployment of military forces to blockade the National Assembly.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court on Thursday morning held the sixth hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

707th Special Mission Group chief Kim Hyun-tae, who testified first, is the one who commanded martial law troops mobilized to storm the National Assembly when emergency martial law was declared.

He said former chief of the Army's Special Warfare Command Kwak Jong-keun told him there should be no more than 150 people inside the parliament building and asked him if it was possible to enter it.

To lift martial law, 150 votes from lawmakers are required.

Kim said he did not think about the significance of 150 people at the time and said entering the parliament building was not allowed.

Kim added that Kwak sounded as if he was conveying instructions received from someone else, and there was no direct order to ensure the number of people in the National Assembly does not exceed 150.

He said his mission was to shut down parliament and secure the building for defensive purposes, not to block lawmakers' access.

The next person to testify was former commander Kwak, who has consistently said so far that he directly received order from Yoon to drag out lawmakers.

At a court hearing last month the president denied he gave an order to drag out lawmakers who had gathered in the parliament building to vote and lift martial law.

