[News Today] RIOTERS CALLED ‘PATRIOTIC WARRIORS’

입력 2025-02-06





Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun released a handwritten letter to those detained for storming the Seoul Western District Court. In it, he labels the suspects as 'patriotic warriors.' Kim also revealed that he deposited funds into the accounts of about thirty detainees.



People are seen breaking down the court building doors and shattering the windows.



They even attack police officers who try to stop them.



About sixty people have been detained so far for taking part in the riot at the Seoul Western District Court.



But the former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has released a handwritten letter referring to the rioters as 'patriotic warriors.'



In the letter, he writes, "their spirit of national salvation and patriotism should not be forgotten" and adds "the patriotic warriors should be released soon to rejoin the nation-saving rank."



He even said he had given some of the donations he had received to roughly thirty of the jailed rioters.



Jwa Se-jun/ Advisory attorney for KBS

This is a real legal concern since it could be seen as justification for their actions and inciting the incapacitation of the court's functions.



Some analysts believe that the former minister could have attempted to sway public opinion before criminal trials begin.



Shin Hyeon-ho/ Advisory attorney for KBS

I think calling them patriotic warriors or asking for support or sending them money is a sort of political performance.



President Yoon was also criticized for instigating unrest by using such terms as "patriotic citizens" and "fervent patriotism" referring to his supporters ahead of his arrest last month.