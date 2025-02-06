News Today

[News Today] DEEPSEEK ACCESS RESTRICTED

입력 2025.02.06 (15:55) 수정 2025.02.06 (15:56)

[LEAD]
Amidst concerns over excessive data collection by the Chinese AI service DeepSeek, several key South Korean ministries including the Foreign Affairs, National Defense, and the National Police Agency, have restricted access to the platform. This action stems from fears that sensitive operational information might be exposed during the use of generative AI technologies.

[REPORT]
The nation's foreign, trade and defense ministries have restricted access to the Chinese AI service DeepSeek on ministry computers connected to external networks, based on their own evaluations.

The three ministries handle large volumes of sensitive classified information in their respective areas.

And as of Thursday, the Korean National Police Agency as well as the Ministry of Health and Welfare also restricted access to Deep Seek.

Earlier, the interior ministry sent out an official letter to central and 17 local governments, urging caution in using generative AI programs such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

It reportedly urged officials to refrain from sharing personal information and not to blindly trust all search results from those services.

However the notice did not single out DeepSeek in its call for restrictions in usage.

The Chinese app has been criticized for excessive collection of user data in the AI learning process.

Earlier South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission sent a requet to DeepSeek headquarters in China asking to verify methods of its personal information collection, procedures, management and storage.

The company has yet to respond.

Bans on using DeepSeek are also popping up in the private sector.

Kakao Corporation which announced a partnership deal with OpenAI has banned employees from using DeepSeek for work-related purposes.

The ban is the first of its kind among major domestic information technology firms.

LG U+ has also issued a notification prohibiting the use of DeepSeek.

