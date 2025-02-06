[News Today] INFLATION REENTERS 2% RANGE

입력 2025-02-06 15:55:18 수정 2025-02-06 15:57:00 News Today





[LEAD]

Korea's retail sales have fallen for three straight years, sparking talks of a 'consumer ice age.' Usually, when spending drops, so does demand, leading to stable prices. However, the recent price trends are quite alarming. Just last month, the inflation rate climbed into the 2% range after five months, highlighting unsettling economic shifts.



[REPORT]

A common lunch box sold at a convenience store is known for its modest price.



However these days, most lunch boxes cost over 5,000 won, about 3 and a half dollars.



A roll of gimbab costs over 3,000 won on average, that's over 2 dollars. The dollar-price could be misleading as the won continues to be weak against the dollar.



But consider this. Last month, prices of these two items went up 8.4 and 4.7 percent respectively from a year ago.



An Tae-gyung / Incheon resident

I frequented convenience stores before because it was cheap. But these days, prices are up so I tend to eat at home.



Consumer price inflation came down to

the one percent range last September for the first time in three and a half years.



But the rate has been slowly climbing again to reach 2.2% last month, to breach the 2% mark after five months.



The rise is led by oil prices and the won-dollar exchange rate.



The price of fuel, affected by global oil costs, and processed foods whose raw ingredients are often tied to the U.S. dollar has posted steep gains of around ten percent.



The Korea Sale Festa is a nationwide discount festival that's in its tenth year.



Last year, the event took place for the longest period but surprisingly, its effect on boosting consumer spending turned out to be an unprecedented zero percent.



Throngs of crowded shoppers are a thing of the past while people mainly flock to discount stores featuring extra low prices.



Strictly considering the economy alone, an interest rate cut or a supplementary budget should be the way forward but these measures can further spur inflation without revitalizing the economy.



Long suppressed rises in public utility and college tuition fees also appear to be materializing.



All this is raising concern of a stagflation where recession is coupled with inflation.