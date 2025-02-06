[News Today] PRIVATE SECTOR CHILDBIRTH BONUS

[LEAD]

South Korea faces a critical low birthrate crisis. Companies are stepping up their support measures. Yet, for small and medium enterprises, these changes are still out of reach.



[REPORT]

This couple had their second child last July.



The couple, who both work at Booyoung Group, received their second childbirth bonus this year.



The company gave them a total bonus of 200 million won, over 138,000 U.S. dollars, for having two children. They're now considering a third child.



Hong Ki/ Booyoung Group employee

I once thought raising one kid well would be enough. But the chair said permanent rental housing will be provided if we have a third child, so I'm thinking a third could be nice.



Booyoung Group paid out 2.8 billion won, or nearly two million U.S. dollars, in bonuses last year since twenty eight babies were born to its employees.



Seventy babies were born to the group employees between 2021 and 2023. But in just one year since the bonus system was implemented, the average number of newborns increased by about 20%.



A steadily growing number of companies pay cash, from millions to tens of million won, to encourage childbirth.



One company even provides unlimited support for infertility treatments and another company promotes an employee who has a third child regardless of his years in employment or performance record.



Some companies make it even mandatory for their employees to take childcare leave.



Lotte Group official/

We believe that a virtuous cycle is continued in which corporate productivity increases as an individual focuses on his work.



Prof. Chung Ick-joong/ Ewha Womans Univ.

Cash assistance is just a pump primer. This measure is significant because it heightens the social awareness of the low birthrate issue and encourages corporate participation.



But a greater number of workers are hesitant to take childcare leave, much less get a bonus.



This tendency is more prominent among smaller companies. Twenty-two percent of the employees working in a business with fewer than ten workers say that they can't take childcare leave at all even when needed, in stark contrast to 2% of the employees at large conglomerates.