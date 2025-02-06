[News Today] ‘TRAUMA CODE’ TOPS GLOBAL RANKS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
"Code Black" has a whole new meaning with the Korean Netflix drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call". The series has been captivating global audiences and topping the charts as the most-watched non-English show just two weeks after its release.
[REPORT]
Code Black. Code Black. We're mobilized.
The Korean TV show "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," which is airing on Netflix, is all the rage around the world.
As of last week, it had been viewed 82.7 million hours just two weeks after its release, topping global ranks among all non-English Netflix TV shows.
Based on a web novel with the same title, it's a story of a genius surgeon who has visited many war-ravaged zones of the world and currently heads a trauma center at a university hospital.
Unlike other medical dramas, which mostly tackled heavy and serious subjects, this show has been lauded for portraying the medical scene in a warm-hearted and humorous way.
Because of the skyrocketing popularity of the show, Netflix is planning a surprise fan meet-and-greet event on February 10th. It will be attended by the show's lead cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo and Ha young.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘TRAUMA CODE’ TOPS GLOBAL RANKS
-
- 입력 2025-02-06 15:55:57
- 수정2025-02-06 15:57:33
[LEAD]
"Code Black" has a whole new meaning with the Korean Netflix drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call". The series has been captivating global audiences and topping the charts as the most-watched non-English show just two weeks after its release.
[REPORT]
Code Black. Code Black. We're mobilized.
The Korean TV show "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," which is airing on Netflix, is all the rage around the world.
As of last week, it had been viewed 82.7 million hours just two weeks after its release, topping global ranks among all non-English Netflix TV shows.
Based on a web novel with the same title, it's a story of a genius surgeon who has visited many war-ravaged zones of the world and currently heads a trauma center at a university hospital.
Unlike other medical dramas, which mostly tackled heavy and serious subjects, this show has been lauded for portraying the medical scene in a warm-hearted and humorous way.
Because of the skyrocketing popularity of the show, Netflix is planning a surprise fan meet-and-greet event on February 10th. It will be attended by the show's lead cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo and Ha young.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.