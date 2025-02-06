News Today

[News Today] ‘TRAUMA CODE’ TOPS GLOBAL RANKS

입력 2025.02.06 (15:55) 수정 2025.02.06 (15:57)

[LEAD]
"Code Black" has a whole new meaning with the Korean Netflix drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call". The series has been captivating global audiences and topping the charts as the most-watched non-English show just two weeks after its release.

[REPORT]
Code Black. Code Black. We're mobilized.

The Korean TV show "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," which is airing on Netflix, is all the rage around the world.

As of last week, it had been viewed 82.7 million hours just two weeks after its release, topping global ranks among all non-English Netflix TV shows.

Based on a web novel with the same title, it's a story of a genius surgeon who has visited many war-ravaged zones of the world and currently heads a trauma center at a university hospital.

Unlike other medical dramas, which mostly tackled heavy and serious subjects, this show has been lauded for portraying the medical scene in a warm-hearted and humorous way.

Because of the skyrocketing popularity of the show, Netflix is planning a surprise fan meet-and-greet event on February 10th. It will be attended by the show's lead cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo and Ha young.

