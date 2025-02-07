Former commander reaffirms target

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun appeared today (Feb. 6) as a witness in the impeachment trial and confirmed once again that the targets President Yoon Suk Yeol referred to for removal were members of the National Assembly.



During the questioning, as former Commander Kwak's words changed, the presiding judge pointed this out directly, and former Commander Kwak summarized that he understood the President's term 'personnel' in context as referring to members of the National Assembly.



The first report is by Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



In the prosecution's indictment against President Yoon, the content of a phone call between the President and former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun during the emergency martial law is recorded as follows.



President Yoon reportedly said over the phone, "It seems that the quorum in the National Assembly has not been met, so quickly bring out the people inside the National Assembly."



Former Commander Kwak attended the sixth hearing and answered that the term 'people' indeed refers to members of the National Assembly.



[Kwon Young-bin/National Assembly Prosecution Team Representative - Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "(The target that President Yoon instructed the witness to bring out at that time was indeed the members of the National Assembly inside the National Assembly building, right?) That's exactly right."]



He understood it as members of the National Assembly because there were no Special Warfare Command operation personnel inside the National Assembly building at that time.



However, President Yoon's attorney questioned whether President Yoon explicitly referred to them as members of the National Assembly.



[Choi Geo-hun/President Yoon's Attorney - Kwak Jong-geun/Former Army Special Warfare Commander: "Did (President Yoon) clearly say 'members' at that time? I thought of it as members in my head, so I understood it that way."]



As various expressions such as members, personnel, and people emerged, the Constitutional Court justice ultimately questioned former Commander Kwak directly.



[Jeong Hyeong-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "At first, you said 'people,' then later you said 'members.' The credibility is reassessed based on how the words change."]



Ultimately, former Commander Kwak summarized that President Yoon referred to them as 'personnel' at that time.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "It seems that the quorum has not been met. Quickly break down the doors of the National Assembly and pull the personnel inside out."]



He clarified that the content in the prosecution's indictment stating, "It is a presidential directive. Use an axe if necessary to break the door and pull them out," was not made by him.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Army Special Warfare Commander: "I clearly stated in the prosecutions's indictment and told the National Assembly members that the term 'axe' was not mine."]



Former Commander Kwak stated that the withdrawal of Special Warfare troops was his own judgment and that he did not receive any withdrawal orders from President Yoon or former Defense Minister Kim.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!