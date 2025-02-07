Yoon's economic adviser testifies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



One of the reasons President Yoon has stated for declaring emergency martial law is the opposition party's budget cuts.



Park Chun-seop, the senior secretary for economic affairs, who appeared as a witness, said that the budget cuts and the ongoing impeachment could have collectively led to the declaration of martial law.



We continue with our reporter Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



The Yoon Suk Yeol administration questioned Park Chun-seop, the presidential office's economic adviser, about the budget items that the opposition party reduced in the National Assembly.



[Lee Dong-chan/Lawyer - Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "(If these special expenses for investigative agencies are eliminated, isn't it practically impossible to conduct important investigations, including the drug example you mentioned?) It becomes difficult to conduct proper investigations."]



Chief Park responded that the opposition's unilateral legislative attempts, which burden the finances, likely influenced the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Although the budget passed through the budget review committee, I believe that the unilateral budget cuts were a comprehensive cause."]



He even used the term "government paralysis" regarding the budget cuts for the development of the oil and gas field in the East Sea, known as the 'Great Whale' project.



[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "With the second drilling budget gone, there will be difficulties in oil field development, right? In that regard, it would lead to government paralysis in oil development."]



Chief Park stated that the opposition's major budget cuts and other factors collectively contributed to the background of the emergency martial law declaration.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I think it was a judgment made to revitalize the economy and restore the constitutional order through emergency martial law. Do you agree?"]



[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Yes, as I mentioned earlier, the final judgment will be made by the Constitutional Court, but in my opinion, the ongoing impeachment, legislative issues with significant financial burdens, and unilateral budget cuts all acted collectively."]



Although Chief Park was a witness requested by President Yoon's side, President Yoon left without hearing the witness examination of Chief Park.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



