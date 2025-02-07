News 9

Yoon's economic adviser testifies

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

One of the reasons President Yoon has stated for declaring emergency martial law is the opposition party's budget cuts.

Park Chun-seop, the senior secretary for economic affairs, who appeared as a witness, said that the budget cuts and the ongoing impeachment could have collectively led to the declaration of martial law.

We continue with our reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration questioned Park Chun-seop, the presidential office's economic adviser, about the budget items that the opposition party reduced in the National Assembly.

[Lee Dong-chan/Lawyer - Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "(If these special expenses for investigative agencies are eliminated, isn't it practically impossible to conduct important investigations, including the drug example you mentioned?) It becomes difficult to conduct proper investigations."]

Chief Park responded that the opposition's unilateral legislative attempts, which burden the finances, likely influenced the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Although the budget passed through the budget review committee, I believe that the unilateral budget cuts were a comprehensive cause."]

He even used the term "government paralysis" regarding the budget cuts for the development of the oil and gas field in the East Sea, known as the 'Great Whale' project.

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "With the second drilling budget gone, there will be difficulties in oil field development, right? In that regard, it would lead to government paralysis in oil development."]

Chief Park stated that the opposition's major budget cuts and other factors collectively contributed to the background of the emergency martial law declaration.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I think it was a judgment made to revitalize the economy and restore the constitutional order through emergency martial law. Do you agree?"]

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Yes, as I mentioned earlier, the final judgment will be made by the Constitutional Court, but in my opinion, the ongoing impeachment, legislative issues with significant financial burdens, and unilateral budget cuts all acted collectively."]

Although Chief Park was a witness requested by President Yoon's side, President Yoon left without hearing the witness examination of Chief Park.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's economic adviser testifies
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

One of the reasons President Yoon has stated for declaring emergency martial law is the opposition party's budget cuts.

Park Chun-seop, the senior secretary for economic affairs, who appeared as a witness, said that the budget cuts and the ongoing impeachment could have collectively led to the declaration of martial law.

We continue with our reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration questioned Park Chun-seop, the presidential office's economic adviser, about the budget items that the opposition party reduced in the National Assembly.

[Lee Dong-chan/Lawyer - Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "(If these special expenses for investigative agencies are eliminated, isn't it practically impossible to conduct important investigations, including the drug example you mentioned?) It becomes difficult to conduct proper investigations."]

Chief Park responded that the opposition's unilateral legislative attempts, which burden the finances, likely influenced the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Although the budget passed through the budget review committee, I believe that the unilateral budget cuts were a comprehensive cause."]

He even used the term "government paralysis" regarding the budget cuts for the development of the oil and gas field in the East Sea, known as the 'Great Whale' project.

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "With the second drilling budget gone, there will be difficulties in oil field development, right? In that regard, it would lead to government paralysis in oil development."]

Chief Park stated that the opposition's major budget cuts and other factors collectively contributed to the background of the emergency martial law declaration.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I think it was a judgment made to revitalize the economy and restore the constitutional order through emergency martial law. Do you agree?"]

[Park Chun-seop/Economic Chief of the Presidential Office: "Yes, as I mentioned earlier, the final judgment will be made by the Constitutional Court, but in my opinion, the ongoing impeachment, legislative issues with significant financial burdens, and unilateral budget cuts all acted collectively."]

Although Chief Park was a witness requested by President Yoon's side, President Yoon left without hearing the witness examination of Chief Park.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.