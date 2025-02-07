News 9

Gov't offices block DeepSeek

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Chinese artificial intelligence model, 'DeepSeek', is facing a widespread access ban policy.

Most government departments, as well as the financial sector and companies, are joining in the usage restrictions due to concerns over sensitive information collection.

This is a report by Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

A domestic financial company.

I tried to access the Chinese AI model 'DeepSeek' from a computer that can connect to the external network.

A message stating 'Access blocked according to internal security policy' appears.

Major commercial banks and securities firms have begun to block access to DeepSeek due to security concerns.

They have decided to first assess the risks of sensitive information or personal data leaks.

[Financial sector official/voice altered: "In the case of the internal network, we have completely blocked DeepSeek due to concerns over excessive information collection even before its use, and we have also recently blocked its use on the external network."]

The access ban has spread across government departments.

Most of the 19 central government departments have blocked access to DeepSeek, and other departments have also stated they are considering blocking it.

This ban has been expanded following the department that handles foreign affairs and trade yesterday (Feb.5).

Investigative agencies such as the National Police Agency and local governments like Seoul City have also blocked access to DeepSeek.

Following discussions among government departments led by the National Intelligence Service and the Presidential National Security Office, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent an official document advising caution in the use of generative AI.

Currently, there is no evidence that important information has been leaked, but it is assessed that usage must be restrained until security safety is confirmed.

[Hwang Seok-jin/Professor at Dongguk University Graduate School of International Information Security: "In the case of companies that have ties to China, China can look into the information collected by these firms at any time."]

Companies such as Lotte, Korean Air, and Coupang have blocked internal access to all generative AIs, including ChatGPT.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't offices block DeepSeek
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Chinese artificial intelligence model, 'DeepSeek', is facing a widespread access ban policy.

Most government departments, as well as the financial sector and companies, are joining in the usage restrictions due to concerns over sensitive information collection.

This is a report by Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

A domestic financial company.

I tried to access the Chinese AI model 'DeepSeek' from a computer that can connect to the external network.

A message stating 'Access blocked according to internal security policy' appears.

Major commercial banks and securities firms have begun to block access to DeepSeek due to security concerns.

They have decided to first assess the risks of sensitive information or personal data leaks.

[Financial sector official/voice altered: "In the case of the internal network, we have completely blocked DeepSeek due to concerns over excessive information collection even before its use, and we have also recently blocked its use on the external network."]

The access ban has spread across government departments.

Most of the 19 central government departments have blocked access to DeepSeek, and other departments have also stated they are considering blocking it.

This ban has been expanded following the department that handles foreign affairs and trade yesterday (Feb.5).

Investigative agencies such as the National Police Agency and local governments like Seoul City have also blocked access to DeepSeek.

Following discussions among government departments led by the National Intelligence Service and the Presidential National Security Office, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent an official document advising caution in the use of generative AI.

Currently, there is no evidence that important information has been leaked, but it is assessed that usage must be restrained until security safety is confirmed.

[Hwang Seok-jin/Professor at Dongguk University Graduate School of International Information Security: "In the case of companies that have ties to China, China can look into the information collected by these firms at any time."]

Companies such as Lotte, Korean Air, and Coupang have blocked internal access to all generative AIs, including ChatGPT.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.