Gov't offices block DeepSeek

[Anchor]



The Chinese artificial intelligence model, 'DeepSeek', is facing a widespread access ban policy.



Most government departments, as well as the financial sector and companies, are joining in the usage restrictions due to concerns over sensitive information collection.



This is a report by Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



A domestic financial company.



I tried to access the Chinese AI model 'DeepSeek' from a computer that can connect to the external network.



A message stating 'Access blocked according to internal security policy' appears.



Major commercial banks and securities firms have begun to block access to DeepSeek due to security concerns.



They have decided to first assess the risks of sensitive information or personal data leaks.



[Financial sector official/voice altered: "In the case of the internal network, we have completely blocked DeepSeek due to concerns over excessive information collection even before its use, and we have also recently blocked its use on the external network."]



The access ban has spread across government departments.



Most of the 19 central government departments have blocked access to DeepSeek, and other departments have also stated they are considering blocking it.



This ban has been expanded following the department that handles foreign affairs and trade yesterday (Feb.5).



Investigative agencies such as the National Police Agency and local governments like Seoul City have also blocked access to DeepSeek.



Following discussions among government departments led by the National Intelligence Service and the Presidential National Security Office, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent an official document advising caution in the use of generative AI.



Currently, there is no evidence that important information has been leaked, but it is assessed that usage must be restrained until security safety is confirmed.



[Hwang Seok-jin/Professor at Dongguk University Graduate School of International Information Security: "In the case of companies that have ties to China, China can look into the information collected by these firms at any time."]



Companies such as Lotte, Korean Air, and Coupang have blocked internal access to all generative AIs, including ChatGPT.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



