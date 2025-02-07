News 9

Commander testifies on martial law

입력 2025.02.07

[Anchor]

During the emergency martial law situation, the commander of the 707th Special Missions Group, who broke the window to enter the National Assembly, also appeared as a witness.

He explained that the mission at that time was to "block the National Assembly," and that blocking means to eliminate threats from the enemy.

He also stated that there was no order to drag out the members of the National Assembly, and his testimony could be interpreted as a change in his statements.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.

[Report]

Immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law, the 707th Special Missions Group was deployed to the National Assembly via helicopter.

Commander Kim Hyun-tae of the unit stated that the mission was to "block the National Assembly."

[Kim Hyun-tae/Commander of 707th Special Missions Group: "What I instructed was to secure the building by blocking the National Assembly and the members' hall…."]

However, he clarified that the meaning of this "blocking" was to eliminate threats from the enemy.

[Song Jin-ho/Lawyer/On behalf of President Yoon - Kim Hyun-tae/Commander of 707th Special Missions Group: "(The meaning of blocking is) the concept of defending against entry into the National Assembly by hostile threat forces such as terrorists.) Yes, that's correct."]

He explained that breaking the windows to enter was part of the process of locking all the entrances, as there were many people gathered outside the main entrance, and it was to secure the main entrance from the inside.

[Jang Soon-wook/Lawyer/On behalf of the National Assembly - Kim Hyun-tae/Commander of 707th Special Missions Group: "(The reason for breaking the window to enter was that the witness's goal at that time was to secure the main entrance.) That's correct."]

However, he reported that immediately after entering the National Assembly building, he heard from former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun that "it should not exceed 150 people."

[Kim Hyun-tae/Commander of 707th Special Missions Group: "(Former Commander Kwak) said in a soft tone, almost pleading, 'It's not to exceed 150 people but would it be possible to enter?'"]

Commander Kim stated that he did not know at the time that this "150 people" referred to the members of the National Assembly.

He also mentioned that there was no order to drag out the members of the National Assembly, showing a different stance compared to the press conference shortly after the emergency martial law in December last year.

Commander Kim stated that the troops deployed to the National Assembly felt a lot of self-loathe, and while he would take responsibility as the commander, if blame were to be assigned, it should go to former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

