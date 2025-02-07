Acting presidents' testimonies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb.6), both former and current acting presidents attended the National Assembly's special committee hearing on the charges of insurrection.



Contrary to President Yoon's statement to the Constitutional Court that he "never gave a note" during the emergency martial law, Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok stated that he "received a note but did not know its contents."



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that all cabinet members opposed the martial law, which contradicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's claims.



Our reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who attended the hearing for the first time, stated that he received a "note" from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the day of the martial law.



[Choo Mi-ae/National Assembly Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: "(The President) called the Minister of Economy and Finance separately...."]



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Someone next to me gave me the material in a folded note form, saying it was for my reference."]



President Yoon stated in the Constitutional Court that he never gave a "note" itself.



However, Acting President Choi said he intentionally did not look at the contents.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "When I saw the note, I recognized it as a document related to the martial law. I decided to ignore it and did not look at it."]



Opposition committee members pressed him, saying they could not understand his response.



[Kim Byung-joo/National Assembly Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: "It is hard to understand that the Deputy Prime Minister did not look at a directive document from the President during emergency martial law."]



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I do not think so. At that time, it was quite a surreal situation for me."]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo contradicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's statement that some cabinet members supported the martial law.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I have never heard of anyone supporting it. Everyone opposed it, worried about it, and raised such issues with the President."]



He urged the Constitutional Court to make a prompt decision regarding the impeachment quorum against him.



Regarding the delay in appointing Constitutional Court justices, Acting President Choi emphasized the need for bipartisan agreement again.



[Joo Jin-woo/National Assembly Special Committee Member/People Power Party: "You only withheld the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk because bipartisan agreement was not confirmed, right?"]



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "If an agreement is reached even now, I will proceed with the appointment."]



Chung Jin-suk, the President's Chief of Staff, supported President Yoon, stating that excessive impeachments and budget cuts by the National Assembly could have triggered the martial law.



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



