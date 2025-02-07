DeepSeek tracks keystrokes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



So, what kind of information is DeepSeek gathering, and how is it raising such concerns?



Unlike ChatGPT or other generative AI models, there are significant worries that DeepSeek excessively collects personal information such as users' keystroke patterns.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has looked into this in detail.



[Report]



This is the privacy policy of China's DeepSeek.



One notable point is that it states it collects users' keystroke patterns.



In simple terms, it means gathering data on the speed and pressure of typing on a computer keyboard, which is information that ChatGPT does not collect.



How might this be used?



For example, let's say you press '1234'.



We may not notice it, but each person has different speeds and pressures when typing letters or numbers on a keyboard.



This is a kind of unique information.



Therefore, if AI repeatedly learns the keystroke patterns of numerous people, it could identify who someone is, much like verifying identity through fingerprints or iris scans.



There are concerns that DeepSeek collecting keystroke patterns is no different from gathering personal security information.



Another aspect of the controversy is the worry that Chinese authorities can access such sensitive information whenever they want.



This is the same reason the U.S. is pushing for a ban on the Chinese social media platform TikTok.



These concerns are exacerbated by China's legal system.



The information collected by DeepSeek is stored on Chinese servers, and the Chinese government has laws that allow it to collect information under the guise of "national security."



Our government is also trying to understand the extent of DeepSeek's personal information collection.



The Personal Information Protection Commission has sent an official inquiry to DeepSeek's headquarters in China regarding its methods of collecting or processing personal information, but has not yet received a response.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.



