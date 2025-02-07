Yoon refutes Kwak's testimony

동영상 고정 취소

President Yoon directly refuted the testimony of former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who claimed that the president instructed him to remove members of the National Assembly.



He stated that he never used the terms 'parliamentary member' or 'personnel'.



He also claimed that former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Commander Kwak are engaged in impeachment maneuvers.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



In response to the claims made by former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, President Yoon Suk Yeol continued to refute during the final stages of witness examination.



He stated that he only called to check on safety issues at the scene and never used the terms 'parliamentary member' or 'personnel.'



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I have never used the term 'personnel' when referring to people and parliamentary member is parliamentary member."]



He asked whether it is reasonable for judges to consider that such instructions to block the quorum and remove members could be possible in public service.



He also claimed that at the time of the call, former Commander Kwak did not refute the instructions or explain that they were impossible to carry out, asserting that he did not give any orders to remove members of the National Assembly.



Furthermore, he argued that the impeachment situation began due to the false statements made by former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Commander Kwak.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I believe that the frame of insurrection and impeachment maneuvers began right from Dec. 6, starting with Hong Jang-won's operation and the TV appearance of the Special Warfare Commander on "Kim Byung-joo TV."]



President Yoon's side pointed out that former Commander Kwak's testimony has changed multiple times, to which Kwak responded that he initially softened the terms because he could not state them as they were.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "'Breaking down' was just referred to as 'opening', and 'remove' was softened to 'bring out'. I did not change the terms; I just used softer language."]



Meanwhile, it has been reported that former Defense Command Chief Lee Jin-woo testified to the prosecution that President Yoon used the terms 'break down the door' and 'gun' during a phone call on the day of the martial law.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



