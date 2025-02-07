Caution advised for heavy snowfall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb.6), snow fell in Seoul, accumulating over 5cm in just one or two hours.



It was really difficult to commute home.



Moreover, heavy snow is forecasted for the metropolitan area tomorrow (Feb.7) morning.



With the cold wave and snow, you need to prepare well for your commute.



Our meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung has more.



[Report]



The snow is falling so heavily that visibility is reduced to just a few meters.



The streets are quickly covered in snow, and vehicles slow down to avoid slipping, while citizens cautiously make their way home.



[Kang Ho-moon/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I left my car and was originally going to take a taxi, but I couldn't get one, so I'm walking to the subway station now. I think I will take the subway and use public transportation to get home."]



This afternoon, snow clouds developed over the West Sea and moved into the central region.



In just one or two hours, over 5cm of snow accumulated in Seoul, and in Paju, it exceeded 6cm.



The cold wave this week has been severe, causing the snow to remain without melting.



The snowfall in the metropolitan area temporarily stopped from the evening, but it is expected to intensify again from tomorrow morning, with heavy snow of 3 to 5cm per hour in some areas.



The cold wave will continue for the fifth day.



With cold wave warnings issued for the central and southern inland regions, tomorrow morning's temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius, with inland areas falling below minus 10 degrees.



The wind will also be strong, making the perceived temperature about 5 degrees lower.



As heavy snowfall combines with the cold wave, authorities are advising caution to prevent slipping accidents during commutes.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!