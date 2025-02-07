News 9

Caution advised for heavy snowfall

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Feb.6), snow fell in Seoul, accumulating over 5cm in just one or two hours.

It was really difficult to commute home.

Moreover, heavy snow is forecasted for the metropolitan area tomorrow (Feb.7) morning.

With the cold wave and snow, you need to prepare well for your commute.

Our meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung has more.

[Report]

The snow is falling so heavily that visibility is reduced to just a few meters.

The streets are quickly covered in snow, and vehicles slow down to avoid slipping, while citizens cautiously make their way home.

[Kang Ho-moon/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I left my car and was originally going to take a taxi, but I couldn't get one, so I'm walking to the subway station now. I think I will take the subway and use public transportation to get home."]

This afternoon, snow clouds developed over the West Sea and moved into the central region.

In just one or two hours, over 5cm of snow accumulated in Seoul, and in Paju, it exceeded 6cm.

The cold wave this week has been severe, causing the snow to remain without melting.

The snowfall in the metropolitan area temporarily stopped from the evening, but it is expected to intensify again from tomorrow morning, with heavy snow of 3 to 5cm per hour in some areas.

The cold wave will continue for the fifth day.

With cold wave warnings issued for the central and southern inland regions, tomorrow morning's temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius, with inland areas falling below minus 10 degrees.

The wind will also be strong, making the perceived temperature about 5 degrees lower.

As heavy snowfall combines with the cold wave, authorities are advising caution to prevent slipping accidents during commutes.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Caution advised for heavy snowfall
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Feb.6), snow fell in Seoul, accumulating over 5cm in just one or two hours.

It was really difficult to commute home.

Moreover, heavy snow is forecasted for the metropolitan area tomorrow (Feb.7) morning.

With the cold wave and snow, you need to prepare well for your commute.

Our meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung has more.

[Report]

The snow is falling so heavily that visibility is reduced to just a few meters.

The streets are quickly covered in snow, and vehicles slow down to avoid slipping, while citizens cautiously make their way home.

[Kang Ho-moon/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I left my car and was originally going to take a taxi, but I couldn't get one, so I'm walking to the subway station now. I think I will take the subway and use public transportation to get home."]

This afternoon, snow clouds developed over the West Sea and moved into the central region.

In just one or two hours, over 5cm of snow accumulated in Seoul, and in Paju, it exceeded 6cm.

The cold wave this week has been severe, causing the snow to remain without melting.

The snowfall in the metropolitan area temporarily stopped from the evening, but it is expected to intensify again from tomorrow morning, with heavy snow of 3 to 5cm per hour in some areas.

The cold wave will continue for the fifth day.

With cold wave warnings issued for the central and southern inland regions, tomorrow morning's temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius, with inland areas falling below minus 10 degrees.

The wind will also be strong, making the perceived temperature about 5 degrees lower.

As heavy snowfall combines with the cold wave, authorities are advising caution to prevent slipping accidents during commutes.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진

[속보] 충북 충주시에서 규모 3.1 지진
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.