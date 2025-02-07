Deepseek bans around the world

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before us, the governments of Australia and Japan have also banned the use of DeepSeek.



This is due to concerns over information leaks and the potential misuse of collected data, while the Chinese government has pushed back, urging not to politicize DeepSeek.



Kim Min-jung in Beijing reports.



[Report]



Italy was the first country to warn about the dangers of DeepSeek.



At the end of last month, it blocked the use of DeepSeek, citing the lack of transparency in its use of personal data.



The app cannot be downloaded either.



Taiwan has also issued a ban on DeepSeek to all its ministries and agencies.



Australia has directed the removal of DeepSeek from all government systems and devices.



[Australian ABC Broadcasting: "It's a wonderful tool, very helpful for many applications in our lives but you need to be aware that the information that you upload may not be private."]



Not only at the national level, but companies and financial institutions in various countries are also increasingly blocking DeepSeek due to concerns that sensitive information could be leaked to the Chinese government.



The Chinese government has responded by stating that it has never demanded companies to collect information unlawfully and urged not to politicize DeepSeek.



[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "China consistently opposes the expansion of national security concepts and the politicization of trade and scientific issues."]



China has also emphasized that it will protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.



While DeepSeek is being recognized for achieving technological innovation and is closely following the U.S., it now faces the new challenge of dispelling global concerns over the potential misuse of collected information.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



