Farmers and fishermen on high alert

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

[Anchor]

The ongoing cold wave is causing significant difficulties for farmers and fishermen.

Both fish farms and flower farms are making every effort to prevent damage.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the story.

[Report]

This is a fish farm raising 100,000 red sea bream.

With the relentless cold wave, the sea water temperature has dropped to 8.5 degrees, triggering an emergency alert.

The minimum temperature that red sea bream, a warm-water species, can withstand is 7 degrees, and if the current low temperature persists for another 3 to 4 days, there could be mass deaths of the fish.

To increase their activity and help them endure the low temperatures, the farm has reduced the density of the fish by separating them.

[Lee Kyung-sik/Fish farmer: "After the lunar New Year, it usually gets warmer, but this year, the cold wave keeps coming, and I'm worried it might drop below the critical temperature."]

Additionally, he stopped feeding the fish.

This is because cold sea water reduces the fish's digestive ability, which can lead to death.

Farmers in the country's largest flower farm are also extremely worried due to the ongoing severe cold.

To help the flowers bloom, they are operating 26 electric heaters all day long.

While the outside temperature is below zero, the greenhouse must maintain a temperature above 18 degrees, leading to a sharp increase in heating costs.

Last year, the electricity bill for the same period was about 2.5 million won, but this year it has doubled.

[Jung Yoon-je/Flower farmer: "With the temperature dropping to minus 9 degrees for a week, we are using heaters and electricity to the fullest."]

With severe cold weather forecasted until this weekend, farmers and fishermen are continuing their tough battle to minimize the damage from the cold wave.

KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.

