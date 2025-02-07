Trump claims everybody loves it

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump of the U.S. has rebutted criticism of his plan for Gaza by stating that "everyone loves it."



However, even within the United States, there are criticisms that forcibly relocating Gaza residents amounts to ethnic cleansing.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



President Trump's so-called 'Gaza plan' involves the relocation of Palestinians living in Gaza.



He has revealed plans to take control of Gaza and has not ruled out the possibility of deploying troops.



Middle Eastern countries, as well as Western nations, have reacted strongly, calling it a horrific plan, but President Trump remains unfazed.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Everybody loves it, but this is just not the right time. But we will maybe do something later."]



The White House and administration officials seem to be taking a step back.



They suggest that the relocation of Palestinians would be temporary and that they do not wish to send U.S. troops.



However, the core of their stance still supports Trump's plan.



[Mike Waltz/National Security Advisor to the White House/CBS Interview: "I don't think it should be criticized in any way. I think it's going to bring the entire region to come with their own solutions if they don't like Mr. Trump's solutions."]



In response, there has been skepticism from the Republican Party, and the Democratic Party argues that forced relocation is ethnic cleansing and that this is no joke, calling for the impeachment of the president.



The UN Secretary-General has also weighed in.



[António Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing."]



Despite these criticisms, President Trump posted again on his social media, stating that U.S. troops would not be needed in Gaza, while reiterating his intention for the relocation of Gaza residents and control over Gaza.



Israel has already begun planning for the relocation of Gaza residents.



The stability in the Middle East, which had been visible due to the ceasefire, is once again being shaken.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!