Opposition slams police appointments

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

[Anchor]

Today (2.6), during the hearing, opposition committee members criticized the police high-ranking personnel appointments made by Acting President Choi yesterday (2.5) as inappropriate.

The ruling party members argued that the statements of former Commander Kwak Jong-geun and former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won have changed.

This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Opposition committee members questioned whether Acting President Choi Sang-mok's appointments of police high-ranking officials were appropriate.

They claimed that he made selective appointments while not appointing Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

[Youn Kun-young/National Assembly Special Committee/Democratic Party: "Why are you making such appointments? You said you wouldn't appoint a Constitutional Court Justice. Are you only making these appointments?"]

[Baek Hye-ryun/National Assembly Special Committee/Democratic Party: "This person is someone who should be investigated as a key participant in the insurrection. If you promote such a person now..."]

Choi responded that it was not a political appointment but for national stability.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "There needs to be personnel changes not only to fill the security gap but also for various reasons in the overall governance at the end of the year and the beginning of the year."]

Ruling party members pointed out that the statements of former Commander Kwak Jong-geun and former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won regarding the list of members, personnel, and arrests have changed.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/National Assembly Special Committee/People Power Party: "I don't think it's something that you can forget when you received instructions from whom and about what. Are you aware that the statements are changing?"]

[Lee Jin-woo/Former Capital Defense Commander: "I am limited in my ability to respond to that part."]

During the questioning of the former commander who stated that the martial law was lawful, there were heated exchanges.

[Yong Hye-in/National Assembly Special Committee/Basic Income Party: "What makes you so confident to speak like that? Be quiet. (Kang Sun-young: Hey!) Hey? The commander did that, did a regular soldier do that?"]

[Kang Sun-young/National Assembly Special Committee/People Power Party: "If Committee Member Yong Hye-in formally apologizes, I will also formally apologize for my 'hey' remark."]

[Yong Hye-in/Committee Member: "That's not the order."]

With the end of the special committee's activities next week, the opposition is calling for an extension, while the ruling party opposes it, stating that related trials are ongoing.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

공지·정정

