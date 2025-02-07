NHRC Commissioner criticized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, has sparked controversy by posting on his social media that if the Constitutional Court impeaches the president, it should be completely destroyed.



Criticism has poured in, claiming that he incited violent acts against the Constitutional Court, but Commissioner Kim clarified that he did not mean physical violence.



Choi Hye-rim reports.



[Report]



Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, posted on social media in defense of Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been accused of inciting insurrection.



However, controversy arose over his words aimed at the Constitutional Court.



Commissioner Kim wrote, "If the Constitutional Court goes against the will of the people and impeaches the president, it should be smashed and wiped out completely."



There has been a flood of criticism that a human rights commissioner is inciting violent acts.



[Myung-sook (alias)/Executive Committee of the Joint Action for Correcting the National Human Rights Commission: "It is very serious that a high-ranking public official made such a statement inciting violence, especially after experiencing violent incidents at the Western District Court."]



Even the members of the standing committee of the Human Rights Commission pointed out that Commissioner Kim's remarks were inappropriate, and Chairman Ahn Chang-ho urged that these concerns be taken into account.



Commissioner Kim explained, "I did not mean physical acts."



[Kim Yong-won/Standing Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission: "When I said 'smash it,' I didn't mean physically smashing something with a hammer. I meant that we should challenge and dismantle the Constitutional Court through constitutional amendments. This is a warning to the Court."]



Earlier, Commissioner Kim also proposed a recommendation from the Human Rights Commission calling for a non-arrest investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The recommendation stated that "requesting an arrest or detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is a serious mistake" and urged for a non-arrest investigation based on the principle of presumption of innocence.



The handling of this recommendation has been delayed due to backlash both inside and outside the Human Rights Commission, during which a sentence stating "the declaration of emergency martial law falls under a high-level act of governance" was added.



The Human Rights Commission is scheduled to decide on the approval of the recommendation at the plenary committee meeting next Monday (Feb.10).



KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



