News 9

NHRC Commissioner criticized

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, has sparked controversy by posting on his social media that if the Constitutional Court impeaches the president, it should be completely destroyed.

Criticism has poured in, claiming that he incited violent acts against the Constitutional Court, but Commissioner Kim clarified that he did not mean physical violence.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, posted on social media in defense of Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been accused of inciting insurrection.

However, controversy arose over his words aimed at the Constitutional Court.

Commissioner Kim wrote, "If the Constitutional Court goes against the will of the people and impeaches the president, it should be smashed and wiped out completely."

There has been a flood of criticism that a human rights commissioner is inciting violent acts.

[Myung-sook (alias)/Executive Committee of the Joint Action for Correcting the National Human Rights Commission: "It is very serious that a high-ranking public official made such a statement inciting violence, especially after experiencing violent incidents at the Western District Court."]

Even the members of the standing committee of the Human Rights Commission pointed out that Commissioner Kim's remarks were inappropriate, and Chairman Ahn Chang-ho urged that these concerns be taken into account.

Commissioner Kim explained, "I did not mean physical acts."

[Kim Yong-won/Standing Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission: "When I said 'smash it,' I didn't mean physically smashing something with a hammer. I meant that we should challenge and dismantle the Constitutional Court through constitutional amendments. This is a warning to the Court."]

Earlier, Commissioner Kim also proposed a recommendation from the Human Rights Commission calling for a non-arrest investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The recommendation stated that "requesting an arrest or detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is a serious mistake" and urged for a non-arrest investigation based on the principle of presumption of innocence.

The handling of this recommendation has been delayed due to backlash both inside and outside the Human Rights Commission, during which a sentence stating "the declaration of emergency martial law falls under a high-level act of governance" was added.

The Human Rights Commission is scheduled to decide on the approval of the recommendation at the plenary committee meeting next Monday (Feb.10).

KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NHRC Commissioner criticized
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, has sparked controversy by posting on his social media that if the Constitutional Court impeaches the president, it should be completely destroyed.

Criticism has poured in, claiming that he incited violent acts against the Constitutional Court, but Commissioner Kim clarified that he did not mean physical violence.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, posted on social media in defense of Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been accused of inciting insurrection.

However, controversy arose over his words aimed at the Constitutional Court.

Commissioner Kim wrote, "If the Constitutional Court goes against the will of the people and impeaches the president, it should be smashed and wiped out completely."

There has been a flood of criticism that a human rights commissioner is inciting violent acts.

[Myung-sook (alias)/Executive Committee of the Joint Action for Correcting the National Human Rights Commission: "It is very serious that a high-ranking public official made such a statement inciting violence, especially after experiencing violent incidents at the Western District Court."]

Even the members of the standing committee of the Human Rights Commission pointed out that Commissioner Kim's remarks were inappropriate, and Chairman Ahn Chang-ho urged that these concerns be taken into account.

Commissioner Kim explained, "I did not mean physical acts."

[Kim Yong-won/Standing Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission: "When I said 'smash it,' I didn't mean physically smashing something with a hammer. I meant that we should challenge and dismantle the Constitutional Court through constitutional amendments. This is a warning to the Court."]

Earlier, Commissioner Kim also proposed a recommendation from the Human Rights Commission calling for a non-arrest investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The recommendation stated that "requesting an arrest or detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is a serious mistake" and urged for a non-arrest investigation based on the principle of presumption of innocence.

The handling of this recommendation has been delayed due to backlash both inside and outside the Human Rights Commission, during which a sentence stating "the declaration of emergency martial law falls under a high-level act of governance" was added.

The Human Rights Commission is scheduled to decide on the approval of the recommendation at the plenary committee meeting next Monday (Feb.10).

KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.