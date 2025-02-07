Kim Yong gets 5-year sentence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Yong, a former deputy director of the Democratic Research Institute and a close aide to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, has been sentenced to five years in prison in the appeal trial for violating the Political Funds Act.



The appellate court determined that the real-time location records from Google, presented by Kim's side as evidence of innocence, lacked evidential value.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



Kim Yong, who was sentenced to five years in prison in the first trial for violating the Political Funds Act and bribery charges.



The 13th Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court also sentenced Kim to five years in prison in the second trial and ordered his immediate detention.



[Kim Yong/Former Deputy Director of the Institute for Democracy: "During the 10 months of the appeal trial, I have clarified my position, and I will explain it in detail after the verdict."]



The appellate court recognized 600 million won of the political funds received from lawyer Nam Wook, in collusion with former Seongnam Development Corporation department head Yoo Dong-gyu and lawyer Jeong Min-yong in 2021, as guilty.



Among the bribes received from former head Yoo in exchange for facilitating the Daejang-dong development project between 2013 and 2014, 70 million won was also deemed guilty.



In the appeal trial, Kim's side presented the 'Google Timeline,' which stores real-time location records via smartphone GPS, as evidence to prove his innocence.



Kim's side argued that based on this record, he did not go to the 'Yoo Won Holdings office on May 3, 2021,' which the prosecution identified as the date and place of receiving illegal political funds.



However, the court stated that the reliability of the appraisal results was significantly low and deemed the evidence insufficient.



Lawyer Nam, who was indicted alongside Kim, received an eight-month prison sentence, the same as in the first trial, while former head Yoo and lawyer Jeong were acquitted.



Kim's attorney stated, "We plan to file an immediate appeal," and expressed confidence that "Kim's innocence will be revealed in the Supreme Court."



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



