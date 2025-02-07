Ordinary wages to rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



'Ordinary wage'.



It is the amount received as basic compensation for labor.



It is a concept similar to 'base salary' of monthly pay.



This ordinary wage serves as a standard for determining overtime pay, holiday pay, and so on, and it also affects the amount of severance pay received later.



In December of last year, the Supreme Court made a ruling that expanded the concept of ordinary wage.



It stated that bonuses that had conditions such as 'during employment' and 'number of working days' are also included in ordinary wages.



This means that ordinary wages will increase, and the actual monthly salary received by workers will also rise.



With high interest in how much my monthly salary will increase according to the new standards, the Ministry of Employment and Labor released new guidelines today (Feb.6).



Reporter Kim Chae-rin will explain.



[Report]



If you are curious about how much your salary will increase, you should first check your company's employment rules or pay statements.



If there are regular bonuses, holiday bonuses, or allowances with certain conditions attached, the expansion of ordinary wages applies to you.



Let’s take an example.



Assuming that the base salary, meal allowance, and transportation costs total 2.3 million won, and on top of that, you receive a regular bonus of 1 million won and a seniority allowance of 200,000 won each month.



However, if the 'regular bonus' and 'seniority allowance' you received had conditions such as the number of working days or current employment status, then until now, only the 2.3 million won excluding these two would have been recognized as ordinary wages.



But now, both of these will be included in ordinary wages.



This means that ordinary wages will increase by 1.2 million won.



In this case, the ordinary hourly wage, which is based on ordinary wages, and the overtime pay will also increase.



In this case, you can receive an additional 5,700 won for the ordinary hourly wage and 8,500 won for overtime pay.



Let’s calculate it in terms of monthly salary.



If you worked full-time for 52 hours a week with overtime in a month.



Your monthly salary will increase by nearly 450,000 won.



If you have 10 unused annual leave days, the compensation allowance for this will also increase by nearly 460,000 won compared to before.



The amount of severance pay, which must be calculated in favor of the worker, can also increase.



However, performance bonuses that are received based on performance are still not included in ordinary wages.



Retroactive application is also not possible.



With this expansion of ordinary wages, it is expected that labor costs for companies with a high proportion of bonuses, such as in the manufacturing industry, will significantly increase.



The Korea Enterprises Federation estimated that domestic companies will bear an additional labor cost of over 6.7 trillion won annually.



While the labor community welcomed this, there were concerns that some companies might initiate wage restructuring to reduce ordinary wages.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!