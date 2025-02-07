News 9

Japanese PM departs for U.S.

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

[Anchor]

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba, the second head of state selected by President Trump for a summit after Israel, has departed for the U.S.

What Trump expects from Japan and what Japan has prepared for the meeting, KBS's Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba is wearing a Trump hat and holding up a card with Trump's face clearly visible in both hands.

This symbolically shows how much effort Japan is putting into the summit with the United States, scheduled for Feb. 7 local time.

[Trump/U.S. President/Jan. 31: "He asked for a meeting, and I have great respect for Japan. I like Japan."]

Trump has chosen Japan, a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region and the largest investor, as his second summit partner.

[Trump/U.S. President/Dec. 2024: "Okay I'm going to ask him right now. Will you make it $200 billion instead?"]

[Son Masayoshi/Chairman of Japan's SoftBank Group: "He's a great negotiator."]

Japan does not want to miss this opportunity.

Just as the U.S. has waged a tariff war against its largest importers, Japan, ranked fifth, is also seen as a potential target for tariff weaponization.

Japanese media reports that during the summit, they will emphasize that Japan has created jobs in the U.S. through its investments and express their willingness to purchase more American weapons and natural gas.

Another goal for Japan is to elevate the U.S.-Japan alliance to a new level and share perceptions regarding the policy of containing China.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "I will not end this meeting with President Trump as just a bilateral discussion."]

After Japan, President Trump will meet with the leaders of Jordan and India.

South Korea, amid a lack of leadership, has yet to even arrange a phone call between leaders.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

