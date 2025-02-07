News 9

Heavy snow warning issued

[Anchor]

Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for the metropolitan area and the central region, including Chungcheong.

It is expected that up to 25 centimeters of snow may fall.

Let's go to Cheongju, Chungbuk.

Reporter Min Soo-ah! The snowflakes look quite thick.

[Report]

Yes, it started snowing in Cheongju from late afternoon today (2.6).

From the evening, the snow has become heavier.

In areas where no one has walked, the snow is piling up thickly.

Currently, a heavy snow advisory has been issued for all of Chungbuk, Daejeon, parts of Chungnam, northern Jeonbuk, and northwestern Gyeongbuk.

So far, the amount of snow recorded includes 5.1 cm in Wonju, 3.8 cm in Jecheon, and 2.9 cm in Iksan.

Throughout the night, there will be places where heavy snow of up to 5 cm per hour will fall.

From tonight until tomorrow afternoon (2.7), strong snowfall is expected in Chungcheong and Honam, while the metropolitan area and inland Gangwon are forecasted to experience heavy snow from early dawn tomorrow until the morning.

The expected snowfall in the Chungcheong region is 5 to over 20 cm by the early morning of the day after tomorrow (2.8), and in Honam, where a lot of snow has already fallen, more than 25 cm is expected to accumulate, especially along the western coast of Jeonbuk by the day after tomorrow.

In the southern part of Gyeonggi, as well as in the metropolitan area and the mountainous areas of inland Gangwon, more than 10 cm of snow is expected to fall by tomorrow.

With a cold wave warning in effect, the heavy snow is likely to freeze on the roads, turning them into icy paths.

In particular, in areas where heavy snow has already accumulated, thorough preparations are necessary to prevent additional collapses of livestock facilities and greenhouses.

This has been KBS News Min Soo-ah from Cheongju, Chungbuk.

