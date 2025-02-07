News 9

Great Whale project not viable

[Anchor]

The results of the first drilling at the East Sea gas field, which began with the dream of becoming an oil-producing nation, have come out somewhat disappointing.

Although the drilling was conducted at the Great Whale structure, which was considered the most promising, it was determined that it did not reach a level that could secure economic viability.

First, reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

In June of last year, the possibility of discovering up to 14 billion barrels of oil and gas off the coast of Pohang was first mentioned.

[Last June: "The physical exploration results indicate a high likelihood of a substantial amount of oil and gas being buried in the waters off Pohang's Yeongil Bay."]

The American deep-sea technology assessment company, Act-Geo, reported that it had discovered seven promising structures with high burial potential.

[Vitor Abreu/Act-Geo Advisor/Last June: "It is highly prospective, as the presence of all the key main elements already tested in wells."]

Among these, the Great Whale structure, which was considered the most promising, began its first exploratory drilling at the end of last year.

The drilling lasted for 47 days, but the results were not satisfactory.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy stated, "Gas indications were found, but they were not at a level that could secure economic viability."

They also mentioned, "The drilling site has been restored to its original state."

It was decided that there was no need for further exploration in this area, leading to the sealing of the drilling site.

The government plans to announce the final analysis results around August.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

