Harbin Asian Winter Games kick off

[Anchor]

The host city of the Winter Asian Games, which will open tomorrow, is Harbin, known for its cold weather and ice festival.

Given the weather conditions, managing the athletes' physical condition is the most important task.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province located in northeastern China.

The average low temperature in January and February drops to minus 20 degrees, causing all the rivers in the city to freeze solid.

With the world's largest ice festival taking place, many crowds flock to Harbin, making it an even more vibrant winter city.

The extreme cold that prevents the ice from melting throughout the winter has caused the park's ponds to freeze and filled with ice sculptures, truly earning its title as the city of ice.

In particular, for athletes in outdoor snow sports, the cold is a significant variable, so they have been seen preparing thoroughly with thick clothing such as padding, as well as hot packs and cold weather gear since their departure.

Ice skating athletes, who compete indoors, are also bundling up tightly while managing their condition during transit.

[Park Ji-won/Short Track National Team: "During the remaining time, I think I need to pray well and it's most important to take care of my body so that I don't catch a cold."]

The icy chill of Harbin has also raised concerns about the ice conditions in the short track venue.

The national team athletes expressed that the ice quality felt unfamiliar after training, and they need to be cautious about potential disputes over judgments due to collisions with Chinese athletes, as the venue is small.

[Jang Sung-woo/Short Track National Team: "I don't have major concerns because I believe all athletes will compete in the same environment. We have prepared hard to compete more in detail and perfectly."]

The competition of Asian winter sports athletes will finally kick off tomorrow, breaking through the extreme cold of the ice city Harbin.

This is KBS News Moon Young-kyu from Harbin.

