Kim Young-mi completes Antarctic solo

[Anchor]



Mountaineer Kim Young-mi, who successfully crossed the Antarctic continent alone by passing through the South Pole at 90 degrees south latitude, has returned home.



It was an achievement of overcoming strong winds, cold, and extreme conditions in a battle against herself.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



In 2023, Kim Young-mi became the first Asian woman to reach the South Pole solo without resupply.



On Jan. 18, she once again made history in South Korea's Antarctic exploration.



Starting from Hercules Inlet in the same manner as two years ago, she reached the South Pole, received a resupply there, and then walked an additional 600 km to arrive at the Leverett Glacier.



She successfully crossed the Antarctic continent alone over a total distance of 1,715 km in a long journey of 69 days and 8 hours.



With this, she completed her three major exploration projects that began with the crossing of Lake Baikal in 2017.



As she entered the arrival hall and received a congratulatory bouquet, Kim Young-mi felt proud of herself.



[Kim Young-mi: "I am very happy to return without any injuries, scars on my face and without a single band-aid."]



In the vast Antarctic continent, Kim Young-mi traveled while skiing and pulling a sled weighing about 100 kg.



She battled against the cold of minus 30 degrees and strong winds.



She also had to overcome the fear of being alone.



[Kim Young-mi: "(Inside the tent) the fear and a bit of the anxiety of being isolated. In that situation, when I rested my mind, I felt the loneliness even deeper."]



Kim Young-mi's challenge, thinking only of the moment at the end of the road and not giving up, will continue in the future.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



