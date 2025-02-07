News 9

Alarming regional medical reality

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In today's segment examining the medical crisis, we will look into the current situation of local medical facilities.

During the last Lunar New Year holiday, a patient in Jinju, Gyeongnam Province, had to be airlifted to Seoul because no surgeon could be found for an emergency operation.

The reality of local healthcare is becoming increasingly dire amid conflicts between the government and medical professionals.

In fact, it is even difficult to fill the position of public health center director.

We turn to Joo Hyun-ji for more details.

[Report]

A woman in her 70s was urgently transported from Jinju, Gyeongnam Province to Seoul.

She felt chest pain and went to Gyeongsang National University Hospital, where she was diagnosed with aortic dissection, a tear in the inner wall of the artery.

She was airlifted 300km to receive emergency surgery.

This incident occurred during the Lunar New Year holiday, when the government claimed there was no medical crisis.

The hospital explained that due to a shortage of medical staff, surgery was not possible for patients with aortic dissection.

The emergency room at Chungbuk National University Hospital has not been able to accept adult emergency patients since last October due to resignations of residents.

With only five emergency specialists, they were unable to manage the situation and had to forgo treatment.

Outpatient appointments and surgical consultations are also frequently delayed.

Until a year ago, this hospital had over 130 residents.

However, due to the fallout from the conflicts between the government and medical professionals, only eight remain now.

[Kim Jon-soo/Professor of Pediatrics at Chungbuk National University Hospital: "I come to work at 8 AM, then take on duty, and the next day I also take on duty, working continuously during the day, sometimes exceeding 57 hours of work."]

Recently, a traditional medicine doctor was appointed as the director of the Sokcho Health Center, which had been vacant for nearly a year.

In July of last year, during the height of the conflicts, the law was changed to allow traditional medicine doctors and nurses to apply for the health center director position.

[Park Jung-hyun/Director of Sokcho Health Center: "I have known for a long time that the position of health center director in the region was vacant, and it was very unfortunate. With the changed local health law, traditional medicine doctors are now eligible to apply."]

The government initially promised to strengthen local healthcare by elevating regional hospitals to the level of the 'Big 5'.

However, as the government's healthcare reform has effectively lost its direction, combined with doctors' aversion to working in rural areas, a vicious cycle of not being able to accept patients continues in local healthcare settings.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Alarming regional medical reality
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

In today's segment examining the medical crisis, we will look into the current situation of local medical facilities.

During the last Lunar New Year holiday, a patient in Jinju, Gyeongnam Province, had to be airlifted to Seoul because no surgeon could be found for an emergency operation.

The reality of local healthcare is becoming increasingly dire amid conflicts between the government and medical professionals.

In fact, it is even difficult to fill the position of public health center director.

We turn to Joo Hyun-ji for more details.

[Report]

A woman in her 70s was urgently transported from Jinju, Gyeongnam Province to Seoul.

She felt chest pain and went to Gyeongsang National University Hospital, where she was diagnosed with aortic dissection, a tear in the inner wall of the artery.

She was airlifted 300km to receive emergency surgery.

This incident occurred during the Lunar New Year holiday, when the government claimed there was no medical crisis.

The hospital explained that due to a shortage of medical staff, surgery was not possible for patients with aortic dissection.

The emergency room at Chungbuk National University Hospital has not been able to accept adult emergency patients since last October due to resignations of residents.

With only five emergency specialists, they were unable to manage the situation and had to forgo treatment.

Outpatient appointments and surgical consultations are also frequently delayed.

Until a year ago, this hospital had over 130 residents.

However, due to the fallout from the conflicts between the government and medical professionals, only eight remain now.

[Kim Jon-soo/Professor of Pediatrics at Chungbuk National University Hospital: "I come to work at 8 AM, then take on duty, and the next day I also take on duty, working continuously during the day, sometimes exceeding 57 hours of work."]

Recently, a traditional medicine doctor was appointed as the director of the Sokcho Health Center, which had been vacant for nearly a year.

In July of last year, during the height of the conflicts, the law was changed to allow traditional medicine doctors and nurses to apply for the health center director position.

[Park Jung-hyun/Director of Sokcho Health Center: "I have known for a long time that the position of health center director in the region was vacant, and it was very unfortunate. With the changed local health law, traditional medicine doctors are now eligible to apply."]

The government initially promised to strengthen local healthcare by elevating regional hospitals to the level of the 'Big 5'.

However, as the government's healthcare reform has effectively lost its direction, combined with doctors' aversion to working in rural areas, a vicious cycle of not being able to accept patients continues in local healthcare settings.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji reporting.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.