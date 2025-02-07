Alarming regional medical reality

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In today's segment examining the medical crisis, we will look into the current situation of local medical facilities.



During the last Lunar New Year holiday, a patient in Jinju, Gyeongnam Province, had to be airlifted to Seoul because no surgeon could be found for an emergency operation.



The reality of local healthcare is becoming increasingly dire amid conflicts between the government and medical professionals.



In fact, it is even difficult to fill the position of public health center director.



We turn to Joo Hyun-ji for more details.



[Report]



A woman in her 70s was urgently transported from Jinju, Gyeongnam Province to Seoul.



She felt chest pain and went to Gyeongsang National University Hospital, where she was diagnosed with aortic dissection, a tear in the inner wall of the artery.



She was airlifted 300km to receive emergency surgery.



This incident occurred during the Lunar New Year holiday, when the government claimed there was no medical crisis.



The hospital explained that due to a shortage of medical staff, surgery was not possible for patients with aortic dissection.



The emergency room at Chungbuk National University Hospital has not been able to accept adult emergency patients since last October due to resignations of residents.



With only five emergency specialists, they were unable to manage the situation and had to forgo treatment.



Outpatient appointments and surgical consultations are also frequently delayed.



Until a year ago, this hospital had over 130 residents.



However, due to the fallout from the conflicts between the government and medical professionals, only eight remain now.



[Kim Jon-soo/Professor of Pediatrics at Chungbuk National University Hospital: "I come to work at 8 AM, then take on duty, and the next day I also take on duty, working continuously during the day, sometimes exceeding 57 hours of work."]



Recently, a traditional medicine doctor was appointed as the director of the Sokcho Health Center, which had been vacant for nearly a year.



In July of last year, during the height of the conflicts, the law was changed to allow traditional medicine doctors and nurses to apply for the health center director position.



[Park Jung-hyun/Director of Sokcho Health Center: "I have known for a long time that the position of health center director in the region was vacant, and it was very unfortunate. With the changed local health law, traditional medicine doctors are now eligible to apply."]



The government initially promised to strengthen local healthcare by elevating regional hospitals to the level of the 'Big 5'.



However, as the government's healthcare reform has effectively lost its direction, combined with doctors' aversion to working in rural areas, a vicious cycle of not being able to accept patients continues in local healthcare settings.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji reporting.



