Ongoing assaults on paramedics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Incidents of paramedics being assaulted at emergency scenes continue to occur.



Recently, a paramedic who responded to a scene was assaulted by a man in an ambulance, resulting in a serious injury with a broken nose.



Every year, around 200 cases of paramedic assaults occur, but very few lead to punishment.



Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.



[Report]



A man in his 30s, handcuffed, is sitting in an ambulance with police officers.



When the paramedic asks him to lie down on the stretcher, the man suddenly swings his fist at the paramedic's face.



He even swings his handcuffed fist at the startled police officer who was trying to intervene.



The man's rampage lasted for over two minutes, and the paramedic who was hit suffered a fractured nose.



[Assault victim paramedic: "At first, I didn't even realize I was hit. It felt like thunder struck, and when I came to my senses, I realized I had been hit in the nose, and from that point on, I felt a lot of pain."]



It is not uncommon for paramedics responding to emergency scenes to be assaulted.



[Choi Bo-seok/Firefighter, Hongcheon 119 Safety Center: "(On the highway) there have been cases where someone insisted we stop immediately because they needed to use the restroom, thrashing around and behaving threateningly. While explaining the situation, they become agitated and push our shoulders."]



In fact, there have been over 1,100 cases of paramedic assaults in the past five years.



This averages to about 230 cases per year.



In the cramped space of an ambulance, there is no room to escape from violence, and while there are CCTV and 112 emergency call devices, they are insufficient to prevent immediate assaults.



This is where the paramedic sits during patient transport.



The proximity to the patient is so close that if violence is directed, they cannot help but get caught up in it.



Assaulting a paramedic can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won, but among the 240 assault cases in 2023, only 17% resulted in punishment.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!