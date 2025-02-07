News 9

Ongoing assaults on paramedics

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Incidents of paramedics being assaulted at emergency scenes continue to occur.

Recently, a paramedic who responded to a scene was assaulted by a man in an ambulance, resulting in a serious injury with a broken nose.

Every year, around 200 cases of paramedic assaults occur, but very few lead to punishment.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, handcuffed, is sitting in an ambulance with police officers.

When the paramedic asks him to lie down on the stretcher, the man suddenly swings his fist at the paramedic's face.

He even swings his handcuffed fist at the startled police officer who was trying to intervene.

The man's rampage lasted for over two minutes, and the paramedic who was hit suffered a fractured nose.

[Assault victim paramedic: "At first, I didn't even realize I was hit. It felt like thunder struck, and when I came to my senses, I realized I had been hit in the nose, and from that point on, I felt a lot of pain."]

It is not uncommon for paramedics responding to emergency scenes to be assaulted.

[Choi Bo-seok/Firefighter, Hongcheon 119 Safety Center: "(On the highway) there have been cases where someone insisted we stop immediately because they needed to use the restroom, thrashing around and behaving threateningly. While explaining the situation, they become agitated and push our shoulders."]

In fact, there have been over 1,100 cases of paramedic assaults in the past five years.

This averages to about 230 cases per year.

In the cramped space of an ambulance, there is no room to escape from violence, and while there are CCTV and 112 emergency call devices, they are insufficient to prevent immediate assaults.

This is where the paramedic sits during patient transport.

The proximity to the patient is so close that if violence is directed, they cannot help but get caught up in it.

Assaulting a paramedic can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won, but among the 240 assault cases in 2023, only 17% resulted in punishment.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ongoing assaults on paramedics
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Incidents of paramedics being assaulted at emergency scenes continue to occur.

Recently, a paramedic who responded to a scene was assaulted by a man in an ambulance, resulting in a serious injury with a broken nose.

Every year, around 200 cases of paramedic assaults occur, but very few lead to punishment.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, handcuffed, is sitting in an ambulance with police officers.

When the paramedic asks him to lie down on the stretcher, the man suddenly swings his fist at the paramedic's face.

He even swings his handcuffed fist at the startled police officer who was trying to intervene.

The man's rampage lasted for over two minutes, and the paramedic who was hit suffered a fractured nose.

[Assault victim paramedic: "At first, I didn't even realize I was hit. It felt like thunder struck, and when I came to my senses, I realized I had been hit in the nose, and from that point on, I felt a lot of pain."]

It is not uncommon for paramedics responding to emergency scenes to be assaulted.

[Choi Bo-seok/Firefighter, Hongcheon 119 Safety Center: "(On the highway) there have been cases where someone insisted we stop immediately because they needed to use the restroom, thrashing around and behaving threateningly. While explaining the situation, they become agitated and push our shoulders."]

In fact, there have been over 1,100 cases of paramedic assaults in the past five years.

This averages to about 230 cases per year.

In the cramped space of an ambulance, there is no room to escape from violence, and while there are CCTV and 112 emergency call devices, they are insufficient to prevent immediate assaults.

This is where the paramedic sits during patient transport.

The proximity to the patient is so close that if violence is directed, they cannot help but get caught up in it.

Assaulting a paramedic can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won, but among the 240 assault cases in 2023, only 17% resulted in punishment.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin reporting.
이유진
이유진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.