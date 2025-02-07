Plane incidents in the U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another incident involving a passenger plane has occurred in the United States.



A passenger attempting to break a window on a plane in flight was arrested, and there was also an incident where two passenger planes collided with each other's wings on the airport runway.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



Between the seats of the passenger plane, a man is being subdued by other passengers.



They are holding him down with their bodies and hastily tying him up, while a clearly cracked window of the passenger plane is visible in the background.



This passenger plane was in flight.



On the night of Feb. 5 local time, an incident occurred on a passenger plane heading from Denver to Houston when a passenger attempted to break a window.



[Tanner Phillips/Passenger: "He was screaming in multiple languages and punching out the window and like laying back and trying to kick it out."]



Breaking a window during flight is a serious crime that can cause a rapid drop in cabin pressure, putting everyone in danger. This man was taken into custody immediately after landing.



On the same day in the morning, on the runway of Seattle Airport, two passenger planes were stopped with their wings entangled.



The right wing of a Japanese airlines passenger plane, which was moving on the runway after landing, collided with the tail wing of a Delta Air Lines passenger plane that was on standby.



No one was injured, but the more than 300 passengers on both planes were understandably startled.



[Lida Turner/Passenger: "The plane kind of jilted. It felt like we were in a car accident. The Delta tail was like lodged into the wing."]



There were speculations about a possible air traffic control error, but the Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the two planes were in an area not under air traffic control and is investigating the circumstances of the incident.



This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!