News 9

Plane incidents in the U.S.

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another incident involving a passenger plane has occurred in the United States.

A passenger attempting to break a window on a plane in flight was arrested, and there was also an incident where two passenger planes collided with each other's wings on the airport runway.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

Between the seats of the passenger plane, a man is being subdued by other passengers.

They are holding him down with their bodies and hastily tying him up, while a clearly cracked window of the passenger plane is visible in the background.

This passenger plane was in flight.

On the night of Feb. 5 local time, an incident occurred on a passenger plane heading from Denver to Houston when a passenger attempted to break a window.

[Tanner Phillips/Passenger: "He was screaming in multiple languages and punching out the window and like laying back and trying to kick it out."]

Breaking a window during flight is a serious crime that can cause a rapid drop in cabin pressure, putting everyone in danger. This man was taken into custody immediately after landing.

On the same day in the morning, on the runway of Seattle Airport, two passenger planes were stopped with their wings entangled.

The right wing of a Japanese airlines passenger plane, which was moving on the runway after landing, collided with the tail wing of a Delta Air Lines passenger plane that was on standby.

No one was injured, but the more than 300 passengers on both planes were understandably startled.

[Lida Turner/Passenger: "The plane kind of jilted. It felt like we were in a car accident. The Delta tail was like lodged into the wing."]

There were speculations about a possible air traffic control error, but the Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the two planes were in an area not under air traffic control and is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Plane incidents in the U.S.
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another incident involving a passenger plane has occurred in the United States.

A passenger attempting to break a window on a plane in flight was arrested, and there was also an incident where two passenger planes collided with each other's wings on the airport runway.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

Between the seats of the passenger plane, a man is being subdued by other passengers.

They are holding him down with their bodies and hastily tying him up, while a clearly cracked window of the passenger plane is visible in the background.

This passenger plane was in flight.

On the night of Feb. 5 local time, an incident occurred on a passenger plane heading from Denver to Houston when a passenger attempted to break a window.

[Tanner Phillips/Passenger: "He was screaming in multiple languages and punching out the window and like laying back and trying to kick it out."]

Breaking a window during flight is a serious crime that can cause a rapid drop in cabin pressure, putting everyone in danger. This man was taken into custody immediately after landing.

On the same day in the morning, on the runway of Seattle Airport, two passenger planes were stopped with their wings entangled.

The right wing of a Japanese airlines passenger plane, which was moving on the runway after landing, collided with the tail wing of a Delta Air Lines passenger plane that was on standby.

No one was injured, but the more than 300 passengers on both planes were understandably startled.

[Lida Turner/Passenger: "The plane kind of jilted. It felt like we were in a car accident. The Delta tail was like lodged into the wing."]

There were speculations about a possible air traffic control error, but the Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the two planes were in an area not under air traffic control and is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.