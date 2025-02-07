News 9

Cigarette toxins to be disclosed

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

[Anchor]

The harmful substances listed on cigarette packaging are only eight, including tar and nicotine.

However, it is said that there are over 4,000 harmful substances actually present in cigarettes.

Starting next year, all of these harmful substances will be disclosed.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.

[Report]

People are gathered in a smoking area in Yeouido, Seoul.

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for health, but few smokers know exactly what the harmful substances are.

[Smoker: "I don't really know what comes out of the cigarettes; I just smoke. I know that nicotine and tar, especially tar, are bad."]

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cigarettes contain 70 types of carcinogens and over 4,000 harmful chemicals.

To mandate the disclosure of these harmful substances, the WHO adopted the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003.

South Korea ratified it in 2005, but due to opposition from tobacco companies, only eight harmful substances, including tar and nicotine, have been indicated domestically.

However, starting next year, the disclosure of all harmful substances will be mandatory.

According to the enforcement decree announced by the government, tobacco manufacturers and importers will be required to undergo harmful substance testing every two years and report the results to the government starting this November.

The information on harmful substances confirmed in the tests will be made public through the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety starting in the second half of next year.

Both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes will be included, but synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes, which are not legally classified as tobacco, are currently excluded from the disclosure requirement.

[Lee Seung-cheol/Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "By providing information on exactly what harmful substances are present and how they are harmful to the human body, it will serve as an opportunity to accurately inform the public about the dangers of smoking."]

This legislative announcement is expected to impact tobacco-related lawsuits that dispute the link between smoking and lung cancer.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.

공지·정정

