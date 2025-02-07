News 9

Herbal medicine resold for profit

[Anchor]

Employees of a well-known traditional medicine hospital in the country have been handed over to the prosecution for mass prescribing and selling herbal medicines under their own names.

In order to increase the hospital's revenue, employees were receiving prescriptions for medicines in their own names and reselling them to people around them, with the amount confirmed so far reaching approximately 1.2 billion won.

Lee Soo-min reports.

[Report]

A famous traditional medicine hospital in Seoul.

A man in a white coat walks from the pharmacy with herbal medicines he has been prescribed directly to the delivery reception area.

The hospital's practice of employees reselling herbal medicines they received prescriptions for to increase sales was revealed in a KBS report in 2023.

[KBS 'News9'/May 2023: "It has been revealed that a famous traditional medicine hospital in Seoul has been issuing false prescriptions under employee names to sell a large amount of herbal medicine."]

According to the investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Bureau, a total of 43 employees have received prescriptions for herbal medicines exceeding 10 million won per year under their own names since 2016.

The herbal medicines resold to others amount to 1.2 billion won.

There were also cases where a doctor prescribed more than a thousand doses of medicine at once or issued false prescriptions under the names of fictitious patients for promotional purposes.

Additionally, it was confirmed that food-grade materials were used instead of herbal ingredients as originally prescribed, or that herbal ingredients were arbitrarily changed during manufacturing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Bureau has sent 49 individuals, including former and current hospital directors and employees suspected of condoning illegal activities, to the prosecution on charges of violating the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and the Medical Act.

[Yeom Nam-sook/Head of the Pharmaceutical Investigation Team, Seoul Metropolitan Government's Civil Affairs Investigation Bureau: "Since they purchased medicines that they cannot consume themselves and either gifted them to acquaintances who knew about it or resold them, this constitutes a violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act."]

The hospital has stated that they are waiting for the results of the investigation as it is still in the early stages of the prosecution's inquiry.

This is KBS News Lee Soo-min.

