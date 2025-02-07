Son Heung-min eyes championship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Did you know that Son Heung-min has not lifted a single championship trophy in the 16 years since his professional debut in 2010?



For Son Heung-min, who desires victory more than anyone else, there is no place left to retreat.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, Son Heung-min has lifted numerous trophies over the past 10 years.



The Golden Boot to the Premier League's top scorer, the Puskás Award for the best goal, and the London Football Awards Player of the Year trophy, among others.



However, the championship trophy, which cannot be exchanged for anything else, has not been part of Son Heung-min's professional life.



This is why Son Heung-min is so desperately calling for victory as he approaches what could be his last season with Tottenham.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I want to win something with Spurs. Then I want to be very happy to call legends. So this is my, one thing I want to do, and I just, joined Spurs to win a trophy."]



And after 16 years in his professional career, Son Heung-min has finally received a golden opportunity to break the curse of being without a champioship trophy.



After defeating the strong Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals, Tottenham only needs to draw in the second leg tomorrow to reach the final.



With the North London rival Arsenal losing to Newcastle United and being eliminated at the threshold of the final, manager Postecoglou is determined to secure the League Cup victory for the sake of captain Son Heung-min.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I think it would be more fitting for him to get some trophies to sort of add to his already, you know, sort of status at this football club."]



As Tottenham experiences a disappointing season, all eyes are on captain Son Heung-min's feet to see if they can win a trophy for the first time in 17 years.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



