News 9

1st drilling raises concerns

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government stated that the likelihood of success in the first drilling is lower than winning the lottery, and announced that it will continue drilling in other promising structures.

However, with the disappointing results from the first drilling and the entire budget being cut, there are concerns about whether the project can proceed without setbacks.

Next, we have reporter Jung Jae-woo.

[Report]

The government has raised expectations that if the Great Whale project is successful, it could be worth 'five times the market capitalization of Samsung Electronics.'

They had also revised the enforcement decree to be suitable for large-scale exploration.

However, after receiving results below expectations from the most promising Great Whale structure, questions have arisen about the project's advancement.

[Choi Kyung-sik/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University: "Confirming the absence of hydrocarbons seems to significantly lower the overall development potential of deep-sea gas fields…."]

The government has also expressed its intention to conduct additional drilling in the structures near the 'Great Whale' called 'Squid' and 'Pollock'

The cost of each drilling is one billion won.

The budget of 49.7 billion won has been completely cut, and while the government is in a position to seek foreign investment, skepticism is also being raised.

[Kim Jin-soo/Professor, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hanyang University: "Since we obtained information from this drilling, it is reasonable to calculate more accurately with that information, and if the success probability decreases, it is obviously not justifiable to continue drilling."]

The government also apologized for the unexpected political intervention to questions raised whether the drilling effects were exaggerated from the beginning.

Additionally, it stated that the originally proposed 20% success probability is a level worth challenging, and that the Guyana oil field succeeded on the 13th attempt.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 1st drilling raises concerns
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government stated that the likelihood of success in the first drilling is lower than winning the lottery, and announced that it will continue drilling in other promising structures.

However, with the disappointing results from the first drilling and the entire budget being cut, there are concerns about whether the project can proceed without setbacks.

Next, we have reporter Jung Jae-woo.

[Report]

The government has raised expectations that if the Great Whale project is successful, it could be worth 'five times the market capitalization of Samsung Electronics.'

They had also revised the enforcement decree to be suitable for large-scale exploration.

However, after receiving results below expectations from the most promising Great Whale structure, questions have arisen about the project's advancement.

[Choi Kyung-sik/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University: "Confirming the absence of hydrocarbons seems to significantly lower the overall development potential of deep-sea gas fields…."]

The government has also expressed its intention to conduct additional drilling in the structures near the 'Great Whale' called 'Squid' and 'Pollock'

The cost of each drilling is one billion won.

The budget of 49.7 billion won has been completely cut, and while the government is in a position to seek foreign investment, skepticism is also being raised.

[Kim Jin-soo/Professor, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hanyang University: "Since we obtained information from this drilling, it is reasonable to calculate more accurately with that information, and if the success probability decreases, it is obviously not justifiable to continue drilling."]

The government also apologized for the unexpected political intervention to questions raised whether the drilling effects were exaggerated from the beginning.

Additionally, it stated that the originally proposed 20% success probability is a level worth challenging, and that the Guyana oil field succeeded on the 13th attempt.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.