1st drilling raises concerns

[Anchor]



The government stated that the likelihood of success in the first drilling is lower than winning the lottery, and announced that it will continue drilling in other promising structures.



However, with the disappointing results from the first drilling and the entire budget being cut, there are concerns about whether the project can proceed without setbacks.



Next, we have reporter Jung Jae-woo.



[Report]



The government has raised expectations that if the Great Whale project is successful, it could be worth 'five times the market capitalization of Samsung Electronics.'



They had also revised the enforcement decree to be suitable for large-scale exploration.



However, after receiving results below expectations from the most promising Great Whale structure, questions have arisen about the project's advancement.



[Choi Kyung-sik/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University: "Confirming the absence of hydrocarbons seems to significantly lower the overall development potential of deep-sea gas fields…."]



The government has also expressed its intention to conduct additional drilling in the structures near the 'Great Whale' called 'Squid' and 'Pollock'



The cost of each drilling is one billion won.



The budget of 49.7 billion won has been completely cut, and while the government is in a position to seek foreign investment, skepticism is also being raised.



[Kim Jin-soo/Professor, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hanyang University: "Since we obtained information from this drilling, it is reasonable to calculate more accurately with that information, and if the success probability decreases, it is obviously not justifiable to continue drilling."]



The government also apologized for the unexpected political intervention to questions raised whether the drilling effects were exaggerated from the beginning.



Additionally, it stated that the originally proposed 20% success probability is a level worth challenging, and that the Guyana oil field succeeded on the 13th attempt.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



