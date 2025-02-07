News 9

SK Knights' 4-game winning streak

입력 2025.02.07 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Should we really let this player go?

The leading professional basketball team SK Knights continued its winning streak with the outstanding performance of foreign player Jameel Warney, who announced his retirement after the season.

Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

Over the past five seasons, Warney has won the foreign player MVP three times, reigning as the 'King of KBL.' His decision to retire at the age of 31, still in his prime, was therefore even more surprising.

[Jameel Warney/SK Knights/Jan. 19: "Everybody knows now that's probably my last one. So I just wanted to kind of show my support and my appreciation to the league by playing hard."]

Warney demonstrated his determination to finish the second half of the season strong with his performance on the court today.

Utilizing both sides, he executed unpredictable inside attacks and showcased the newly added 'step-back' three-point shot, shaking up the opposing defense.

His signature floater also went through the rim flawlessly.

[Commentary: "Well, how do you stop Jameel Warney? It seems like he’s throwing it in a hurry, but it all goes in!"]

His diligent and reliable play was also impressive.

Warney sprinted back on defense to block an opponent's fast break and, just before the game ended, secured a crucial offensive rebound leading to a score that sealed the victory.

With additional points from Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung in critical moments, SK successfully fended off KT Sonicboom's late surge and achieved their fourth consecutive win.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "If we play individually, our team falls apart. I don’t think we would lose to the other nine teams if we don’t play that way."]

In the women's professional basketball league, where the first and second place teams faced off with just a one-game difference, BNK Sum defeated Woori Bank Woori WON in a fiercely competitive match that was intense enough to poke an opponent's eye during defense, rising to a tie for first place.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SK Knights' 4-game winning streak
    • 입력 2025-02-07 01:28:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Should we really let this player go?

The leading professional basketball team SK Knights continued its winning streak with the outstanding performance of foreign player Jameel Warney, who announced his retirement after the season.

Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

Over the past five seasons, Warney has won the foreign player MVP three times, reigning as the 'King of KBL.' His decision to retire at the age of 31, still in his prime, was therefore even more surprising.

[Jameel Warney/SK Knights/Jan. 19: "Everybody knows now that's probably my last one. So I just wanted to kind of show my support and my appreciation to the league by playing hard."]

Warney demonstrated his determination to finish the second half of the season strong with his performance on the court today.

Utilizing both sides, he executed unpredictable inside attacks and showcased the newly added 'step-back' three-point shot, shaking up the opposing defense.

His signature floater also went through the rim flawlessly.

[Commentary: "Well, how do you stop Jameel Warney? It seems like he’s throwing it in a hurry, but it all goes in!"]

His diligent and reliable play was also impressive.

Warney sprinted back on defense to block an opponent's fast break and, just before the game ended, secured a crucial offensive rebound leading to a score that sealed the victory.

With additional points from Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung in critical moments, SK successfully fended off KT Sonicboom's late surge and achieved their fourth consecutive win.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "If we play individually, our team falls apart. I don’t think we would lose to the other nine teams if we don’t play that way."]

In the women's professional basketball league, where the first and second place teams faced off with just a one-game difference, BNK Sum defeated Woori Bank Woori WON in a fiercely competitive match that was intense enough to poke an opponent's eye during defense, rising to a tie for first place.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라

충북 충주 규모 3.1 지진에 소방에도 유감 신고 잇따라
곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…<br>재판관 직접 신문도

곽종근 “‘끌어내라’ 국회의원으로 이해”…재판관 직접 신문도
707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”

707단장 “임무는 국회봉쇄” …“끌어내란 지시 없었다”
심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…<br>“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”

심판정에 나온 박춘섭 수석…“예산삭감 등이 종합적으로 영향”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.