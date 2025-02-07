SK Knights' 4-game winning streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Should we really let this player go?



The leading professional basketball team SK Knights continued its winning streak with the outstanding performance of foreign player Jameel Warney, who announced his retirement after the season.



Lee Mu-hyung reports.



[Report]



Over the past five seasons, Warney has won the foreign player MVP three times, reigning as the 'King of KBL.' His decision to retire at the age of 31, still in his prime, was therefore even more surprising.



[Jameel Warney/SK Knights/Jan. 19: "Everybody knows now that's probably my last one. So I just wanted to kind of show my support and my appreciation to the league by playing hard."]



Warney demonstrated his determination to finish the second half of the season strong with his performance on the court today.



Utilizing both sides, he executed unpredictable inside attacks and showcased the newly added 'step-back' three-point shot, shaking up the opposing defense.



His signature floater also went through the rim flawlessly.



[Commentary: "Well, how do you stop Jameel Warney? It seems like he’s throwing it in a hurry, but it all goes in!"]



His diligent and reliable play was also impressive.



Warney sprinted back on defense to block an opponent's fast break and, just before the game ended, secured a crucial offensive rebound leading to a score that sealed the victory.



With additional points from Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung in critical moments, SK successfully fended off KT Sonicboom's late surge and achieved their fourth consecutive win.



[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "If we play individually, our team falls apart. I don’t think we would lose to the other nine teams if we don’t play that way."]



In the women's professional basketball league, where the first and second place teams faced off with just a one-game difference, BNK Sum defeated Woori Bank Woori WON in a fiercely competitive match that was intense enough to poke an opponent's eye during defense, rising to a tie for first place.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



