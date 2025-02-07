Kwon Young-se focuses on party reform

News 9

[Anchor]

Kwon Young-se, the chairman of the People Power Party's emergency response committee, stated that he has made progress in resolving internal party conflicts, which was his goal upon taking office, and declared his commitment to focusing on reform moving forward.

He assessed that the recovery of the ruling party's approval ratings amid the impeachment crisis is due to the public's disappointment with the opposition's behavior.

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

Chairman Kwon Young-se of the emergency response committee cited the stability and unity of the party as achievements after one month in office.

He mentioned that since the internal conflicts that were a challenge at the start of the emergency committee have been somewhat resolved, it is now time to embark on full-scale reform.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Although it is not perfect, we are showing a somewhat stable appearance and have achieved some unity, so from now on, I plan to devote myself even more to the party's change and reform."]

He interpreted the recent rise in approval ratings during the impeachment crisis as a reflection of the opposition's mistakes.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The fact that the public is gathering their strength for our party, believing that they cannot entrust the country to the Democratic Party led by Lee Jae-myung, is something we are well aware of."]

He proposed prioritizing policies such as pension reform starting with the reform of the pension system, inheritance tax reform, and economic liberalization.

He also emphasized the need for constitutional amendments to ensure checks and balances, citing past presidential investigations and the series of impeachments in the National Assembly.

Regarding the calls for a severance from President Yoon, he drew a line.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Does expelling someone mean cutting ties (with the president)? I do not think that we can consider ourselves disconnected just because we formally ignore and push someone out."]

He added that he will do his best to ensure that the decision on the impeachment trial is one that the public can accept, rather than one based on factions and ideologies.

On the controversy over election fraud, he mentioned the need to reconsider early voting, while the Democratic Party criticized him, asking, "Did Chairman Kwon Young-se win through fraudulent elections?" and accused him of clinging to delusions to protect President Yoon.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

