[News Today] “UNDERSTOOD AS ‘DRAG OUT LAWMAKERS’”

[LEAD]

During the sixth impeachment hearing held on the 6th, former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun made an appearance. He has consistently testified against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Commander Kwak confirmed that the individuals President Yoon ordered to be "dragged out" were members of the National Assembly. Here's more.



[REPORT]

The prosecution's indictment against President Yoon Suk Yeol includes a transcript of a phone call between the President and ex-Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun during martial law.



President Yoon claims that he told the commander on the phone to "quickly bring out the people inside the parliament building since it seems the National Assembly's quorum for voting has not been fulfilled yet."



At the sixth hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial, Ex-Army commander Kwak said the 'people' mentioned in the call indeed referred to legislators.



Kwon Young-bin/ Nat'l Assembly Prosecution Team Kwak Jong-keun / Fmr. Special Warfare Commander

(The target President Yoon ordered to bring out at the time of martial law

were lawmakers, right?) That's exactly right.



He understood it as lawmakers since there were no Special Warfare Command members inside the parliamentary building at the time.



But Yoon's legal team asked if the president did actually use the term "lawmakers."



Choi Geo-hoon/ Pres. Yoon's Team Kwak Jong-keun / Fmr. Special Warfare Commander

(Did President Yoon Suk Yeol clearly say lawmakers at that time?)

I understood it as lawmakers.



When assorted terms including 'people' and 'personnel,' which sounds similar to 'legislators' in Korean, were used during the hearing, a Constitutional Court justice questioned the former commander himself.



Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice

At first, you said 'people' and later 'lawmakers'. The credibility is reassessed by the words you use.



The ex-Army commander finally said that the President had used the word 'personnel' at the time.



Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander

It seems the voting quorum hasn't been fulfilled, so smash the parliamentary

building door and drag out the personnel.



He also clarified the prosecution's indictment. He stated that his testimony saying that "It was the President's order. Use an ax to smash the door and drag them out if need be" was not made by him.



Ex-Commander Kwak also said that it was his decision to pull back the special warfare troops and that he didn't receive any withdrawal orders from either President Yoon or ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.