[News Today] CHOI DENIES READING YOON'S NOTE

입력 2025.02.07 (16:08) 수정 2025.02.07 (16:09)

[LEAD]
Both the current and former acting presidents testified at yesterday's National Assembly's hearing on insurrection charges. Acting President Choi Sang-mok admitted receiving a note from President Yoon, despite Yoon's denial of ever giving one. However, he claimed he was unaware of its contents. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo disputed claims that some cabinet members supported martial law, stating he knew of no such support.

[REPORT]
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has testified at a hearing for the first time. He said he received a note from the president on the day the emergency martial law was declared.

Choo Mi-ae / Parliamentary probe committee (DP)
Yoon called in the finance minister.

Choi Sang-mok / Acting President
Someone gave me a note to read. It was folded.

Choi's testimony contradicts Yoon's testimony that he never gave him any note.

However, the acting president said he did not read the note on purpose.

Choi Sang-mok / Acting President
I could tell that it was about martial law. I ignored it and didn't read it.

Kim Byung-joo / Special committee on insurrection charges (DP)
It's against common sense that a deputy PM did not read the president's orders
even though it was about emergency martial law.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's testimony was different from that of the former defense minister, who said some of the cabinet members were in favor of martial law.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister
Never heard of anyone who favored it. Everyone was against it and worried. They took an issue with the president's decision.

Regarding the postponement of a ninth Constitutional Court justice appointment, the acting president stressed that the rival parties need to reach a consensus on the matter first.

Joo Jin-woo / Special committee on insurrection charges (PPP)
Did you postpone appointing justice Ma Eun-hyuk because the rival parties have
not reached an agreement yet?

Choi Sang-mok / Acting President
I can appoint him as soon as there is consensus among parties.

Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk supported the president by saying the National Assembly's excessive impeachment motions and budget reduction could have been the reasons for martial law declaration.

