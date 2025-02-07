[News Today] DEEPSEEK USAGE BAN SPREADS

입력 2025-02-07 16:08:21 수정 2025-02-07 16:09:49 News Today





[LEAD]

Access to the Chinese AI tool, DeepSeek, is increasingly being restricted. Concerns over sensitive data collection have prompted most government bodies, financial sectors, and businesses to limit its use.



[REPORT]

When the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek is accessed from a domestic financial company using a computer with wide area network access, a message saying that access is blocked due to internal security policies appears on the screen.



Major commercial banks and securities companies in Korea are blocking access to DeepSeek one after another due to security concerns.



They want to weigh the risks of leaks of personal or sensitive information first.



Staff at financial company/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

We blocked DeepSeek from internal network early on due to risks of excessive

information gathering. Recently it was blocked on wide area network, too.



Government ministries are also blocking access to the AI tool.



Most of the central 19 ministries have already blocked it, while others are considering following suit. The measure spread after ministries dealing with foreign policy and trade first took action.



Local governments including the Seoul metropolitan government have also blocked access to DeepSeek.



So far no cases of important information leaks have been reported, but local governments believe the usage of the Chinese AI tool should be restricted until security is verified.



Prof. Hwang Suk-jin / Dongguk University

Companies with rivals in China may have their information viewed in China at any time.



Many corporations including Lotte, Korean Air and Coupang have blocked internal access to all kinds of generative AI including ChatGPT.