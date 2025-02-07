[News Today] “‘BLUE WHALE’ DRILLING NOT FEASIBLE”
[LEAD]
The "Blue Whale" project is a deep-sea gas field initiative previously touted by the government as a potential step towards achieving South Korea's own oil-producing status. It has now completed its first drilling phase. Initial results have indicated the presence of gas, but according to the government's assessment, it lacks economic viability.
[REPORT]
June last year was the first time the possibility of oil and gas deposit that could reach up to 14 billion barrels in waters off Pohang was mentioned.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President (June, 2024)
An exploratory finding suggests high likelihood of an enormous oil and gas reserve in waters off Yeongilman Bay in Pohang.
Act-Geo, a U.S. geoscience research company that conducted an analysis said it found seven promising prospects that may contain oil and gas reserves.
Vitor Abreu / Adviser to Act-Geo (June, 2024)
It's highly prospective, has the presence of all the key main elements that are tested in wells.
The first phase drilling kicked off late last year at the Blue Whale prospect which had the highest chance of discovery.
The drilling continued for 47 days but the outcome was not satisfactory.
The energy ministry said that while signs of gas were detected they were not enough to confirm economic feasibility.
It added the drillship has returned to its original place implying there was no longer the need to explore the site in question.
Regarding whether prospects may have been exaggerated to begin with, the government apologized noting there was an unexpected political interference.
The government plans to announce the final findings of the exploration around August.
