[News Today] BIRD DETECTION RADARS AT AIRPORTS

In response to last year's devastating bird strike on a Jeju Airlines flight, the government will now install bird detection radars at every airport nationwide. This move aims to prevent similar tragedies by effectively monitoring and managing bird activity.



This is a bird detection radar erected at Tacoma Airport in Seattle, U.S.



It detects the birds' location, altitude, speed, and flight direction to prevent bird strike accidents.



The radar even stores bird activity data and analyzes the patterns.



It is a fixture at the airports in the United States and other western countries, but in Korea, there is only one bird detection radar at the Seosan Air Force Base and none for civilian airports.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said at the National Assembly that all civilian airports in Korea will now be equipped with such bird detection radars.



Joo Jong-wan / Aviation policy director, Transport Ministry

We'll push to introduce bird detection radars for all airports nationwide to boost the remote bird response capability.



The first airports to adopt the radar will start the design phase in April and undergo the purchase procedure to set up the equipment by next year.



Gadeokdo New Airport, currently under construction, will incorporate the radar installment from the planning stage.



Only four airports, including Incheon and Gimpo, are equipped with thermal imaging cameras to detect birds at nighttime, but now the cameras will be installed in all airports.



Vehicle-mounted sound generators, currently in Incheon and Jeju only, will be introduced to heighten the response capability against larger birds.



The ministry also plans to increase the number of bird strike prevention team personnel and run the teams in pairs or more at all times.



The government will put out a hiring notice this month to recruit approximately forty people to increase the number of bird prevention team members to around

190.



The land and transportation ministry will also invest 250 billion won, nearly 173 million dollars, over the next three years to augment the localizers and install the engineered materials arrestor system which prevents aircraft from overrunning the runway.