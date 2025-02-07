[News Today] ALL TOBACCO TOXINS TO BE DISCLOSED
[LEAD]
To all you smokers out there, how much of the cigarette substances do you know? Right now, in Korea, packages only show a few harmful substances, like tar and nicotine. But from next year, manufacturers and importers must reveal thousands of toxic chemicals. We have the details.
[REPORT]
People in a smoking zone in Yeouido, Seoul...
They all know that smoking is bad for health, but few of them know exactly which toxins make tobacco harmful.
Smoker/
I don't know what it contains. I just smoke. I know nicotine and tar in particular are harmful.
According to the World Health Organization, tobacco contains 70 kinds of carcinogens and more than four thousand kinds of harmful chemicals.
To mandate their disclosure, the WHO adopted the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003.
Korea also ratified it in 2005, but due to opposition from domestic tobacco companies, only eight kinds of harmful substances, such as tar and nicotine, are currently marked on cigarette packs.
But from next year, the disclosure of all harmful components will be mandatory.
According to the government's pre-announced enforcement ordinance, tobacco manufacturers and importers must undergo testing of cigarette toxins every other year starting this November and report the results to the government.
Information on harmful components detected during testing will be disclosed to the public via the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety from the second half of next year.
The new law would apply to both tobacco and electronic cigarettes. But E-cigarettes made with synthetic nicotine will be excluded because they are not legally recognized as tobacco products yet.
Lee Seung-chul / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
The disclosure of details on the health risks of tobacco and their amounts in
cigarettes will promote better understanding of the harmful effects of smoking.
The pre-announcement of the new legislation will likely impact the outcomes of lawsuits on the causality between smoking and lung cancer.
