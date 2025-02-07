News Today

[News Today] ALL TOBACCO TOXINS TO BE DISCLOSED

입력 2025.02.07 (16:09) 수정 2025.02.07 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
To all you smokers out there, how much of the cigarette substances do you know? Right now, in Korea, packages only show a few harmful substances, like tar and nicotine. But from next year, manufacturers and importers must reveal thousands of toxic chemicals. We have the details.

[REPORT]
People in a smoking zone in Yeouido, Seoul...

They all know that smoking is bad for health, but few of them know exactly which toxins make tobacco harmful.

Smoker/
I don't know what it contains. I just smoke. I know nicotine and tar in particular are harmful.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco contains 70 kinds of carcinogens and more than four thousand kinds of harmful chemicals.

To mandate their disclosure, the WHO adopted the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003.

Korea also ratified it in 2005, but due to opposition from domestic tobacco companies, only eight kinds of harmful substances, such as tar and nicotine, are currently marked on cigarette packs.

But from next year, the disclosure of all harmful components will be mandatory.

According to the government's pre-announced enforcement ordinance, tobacco manufacturers and importers must undergo testing of cigarette toxins every other year starting this November and report the results to the government.

Information on harmful components detected during testing will be disclosed to the public via the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety from the second half of next year.

The new law would apply to both tobacco and electronic cigarettes. But E-cigarettes made with synthetic nicotine will be excluded because they are not legally recognized as tobacco products yet.

Lee Seung-chul / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
The disclosure of details on the health risks of tobacco and their amounts in
cigarettes will promote better understanding of the harmful effects of smoking.

The pre-announcement of the new legislation will likely impact the outcomes of lawsuits on the causality between smoking and lung cancer.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ALL TOBACCO TOXINS TO BE DISCLOSED
    • 입력 2025-02-07 16:09:01
    • 수정2025-02-07 16:10:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
To all you smokers out there, how much of the cigarette substances do you know? Right now, in Korea, packages only show a few harmful substances, like tar and nicotine. But from next year, manufacturers and importers must reveal thousands of toxic chemicals. We have the details.

[REPORT]
People in a smoking zone in Yeouido, Seoul...

They all know that smoking is bad for health, but few of them know exactly which toxins make tobacco harmful.

Smoker/
I don't know what it contains. I just smoke. I know nicotine and tar in particular are harmful.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco contains 70 kinds of carcinogens and more than four thousand kinds of harmful chemicals.

To mandate their disclosure, the WHO adopted the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003.

Korea also ratified it in 2005, but due to opposition from domestic tobacco companies, only eight kinds of harmful substances, such as tar and nicotine, are currently marked on cigarette packs.

But from next year, the disclosure of all harmful components will be mandatory.

According to the government's pre-announced enforcement ordinance, tobacco manufacturers and importers must undergo testing of cigarette toxins every other year starting this November and report the results to the government.

Information on harmful components detected during testing will be disclosed to the public via the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety from the second half of next year.

The new law would apply to both tobacco and electronic cigarettes. But E-cigarettes made with synthetic nicotine will be excluded because they are not legally recognized as tobacco products yet.

Lee Seung-chul / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
The disclosure of details on the health risks of tobacco and their amounts in
cigarettes will promote better understanding of the harmful effects of smoking.

The pre-announcement of the new legislation will likely impact the outcomes of lawsuits on the causality between smoking and lung cancer.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, ‘인도 방문·샤넬재킷 의혹’ 김정숙 여사 무혐의 처분

검찰, ‘인도 방문·샤넬재킷 의혹’ 김정숙 여사 무혐의 처분
‘연희동 자택’ 이순자→전두환 소유권 이전 등기 각하…“추징금 채권 소멸”

‘연희동 자택’ 이순자→전두환 소유권 이전 등기 각하…“추징금 채권 소멸”
주말에도 한파…호남·제주에<br> 많은 눈

주말에도 한파…호남·제주에 많은 눈
요원, 의원, 인원…‘탄핵 공작’ 발언에 야당 “윤석열 궤변”

요원, 의원, 인원…‘탄핵 공작’ 발언에 야당 “윤석열 궤변”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.