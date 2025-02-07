News 9

Massive collision on snowy highway

[Anchor]

Today (Feb.7), a snowstorm hit fiercely amid a cold wave.

Strong winds and accidents on snowy roads followed one after another.

On the highway, over 30 cars were involved in a chain collision, resulting in numerous injuries and even fatalities.

Our first report is by Lee Yeon-kyung.

[Report]

Cars are tangled together on the highway, damaged beyond recognition.

Some vehicles are so crushed that it's hard to identify their shapes.

Around 3 PM today, on the Suncheon-Wanju Expressway in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Province, over 30 vehicles collided on the snowy road, causing chaos in the area.

As a result of this accident, more than 10 people were injured, and traffic on the highway was paralyzed for a time.

[Ahn Gong-seon/Highway Patrol, Jeonbuk Provincial Police: "There are vehicles that have completely spun out and others that are mixed up. For now, we are pushing the cars to one side on the second lane and the shoulder."]

Around 1:30 PM, on the Muan-Gwangju Expressway in Muan, Jeollanam-do Province, 10 vehicles were involved in a chain collision, injuring 14 people.

The blizzard was so severe that visibility was nearly zero, which increased the scale of the accident.

[Driver: "All the cars were sliding and the blizzard made it impossible to see ahead. I was driving when suddenly there was an accident in front of me."]

In Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a truck slipped on the snowy road and collided with another truck in the adjacent lane, resulting in one driver's death. In Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province, a commuter bus collided with a truck on the way to work, injuring 11 people on the bus.

In the early morning hours in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, a car transport vehicle slipped on the snowy road, causing one vehicle it was carrying to fall onto the road. In Boryeong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a tanker truck slipped and blocked two lanes of the highway, causing traffic disruptions.

A strong wind warning was issued nationwide, and in Daejeon, a metal structure from the rooftop of a high-rise building fell to a nearby road due to the wind.

This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.

