Bus driver run over by tow truck

[Anchor]

Last night (Feb.6) in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, a bus driver was killed after being hit by a tow truck that skidded on a snowy road.

The bus driven by the driver was involved in an accident on the snowy road first, and he met with misfortune while trying to manage the aftermath of that accident.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

On a two-lane road in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province.

A 45-passenger bus and a tow truck are stopped after colliding on the roadside, with police cordoning off the area.

Around 10 PM last night, a bus driver in his 70s was crushed under the tow truck.

The tow truck, which was parked on a slope, skidded and directly hit the nearby bus driver.

[Kim Do-ah/Hongcheon Fire Station, Gangwon Province: "The tow truck slide when it ran over a person. We were able to use a rescue vehicle for towing. So we connected and pulled the tow truck out."]

This is the accident scene.

The accident occurred on the roadside, which was not properly cleared of snow at the time, as it was s shoulder.

The bus driven by the deceased was carrying about 20 passengers from a nearby ski resort to Seoul when it skidded on the snowy road and crashed into the road's curb.

[Bus Accident Passenger/voice altered: "(The bus) was going downhill when it suddenly accelerated and started skidding, and caused some people to bleed heavily."]

As a result of this accident, four passengers were injured, and the bus driver, who was waiting alone for the tow truck, was involved in a secondary accident while managing the situation with the driver of the responding tow truck.

The tow truck driver in his 60s stated to the police that the tow truck had its parking brake engaged.

The police have charged the tow truck driver with negligent homicide and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.

