Drilling Project lacks viability

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



No oil or gas at the expected levels was confirmed in the first exploratory drilling of the Great Whale Project.



The government plans to continue the project by attracting large-scale foreign investments, despite stating that "it lacks economic viability." However, it does not seem to be going smoothly.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has looked into the future outlook of the project.



[Report]



This is the Yeongil Bay area in the East Sea, where the government identified the presence of oil and gas.



There are a total of seven promising structures, including the Great Whale structure, which is expected to be the largest and most promising, as well as Squid and Pollock structures.



According to the results of the first exploratory drilling of the Great Whale structure, the government explains that while the structure is conducive to the accumulation of oil and gas, there are also many holes between the sand and rocks, making storage easy.



However, the problem lies in the contents.



There was not enough material to estimate hydrocarbon, or oil deposits.



The necessity to drill again is not significant.



The government received the first results indicating that while the oil structure is favorable, it is not an economically viable gas field.



It is too early to judge the entire project based on just one drilling, but the key issues are funding and momentum.



The government is pursuing a joint venture to attract large-scale foreign investments.



Officials say major oil companies are viewing the development potential positively, and investment attraction is expected to be possible in the first half of this year.



However, even if successful, a significant portion will go to foreign investors.



Controversy over the timing and method of the initial drilling announcement continues.



[Lim Jong-se/Professor of Energy Resources Engineering at Korea Maritime & Ocean University: "It might have been better to increase understanding of the structure to some extent through drilling before announcing it like this. (Drilling) definitely requires gaining public consensus and support."]



The Korea National Oil Corporation, which has been leading the project, has been in a state of capital erosion for six years, and the 100 billion won spent on the first drilling was covered by debt.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!