Cold wave to last through weekend

[Anchor]



It seems that you need to prepare well if you plan to go out this weekend.



Tomorrow (Feb.8) morning will be colder than today, and heavy snow is forecasted for the Honam region and Jeju.



Our meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum has more.



[Report]



As the cold wave continues for the fifth day, citizens are dressing in thicker clothing.



[Ko Tae-seon/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "Yesterday, the sun was out a bit, so it was okay, but today the wind is strong, so it’s very cold."]



Yesterday (Feb.6), the temperature in the central region rose to around zero degrees, seemingly easing the cold.



However, since early this morning, the cold air has moved south again.



The cold air descending along the northwesterly winds and pushing away the snow clouds is clearly visible in satellite images.



The cold wave is expected to continue into the weekend.



[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "After the pressure trough passed this morning, cold air is strongly moving south, causing cold weather nationwide, and heavy snowfall is occurring in the Jeolla region and Jeju."]



On Saturday morning, the temperature in Seoul will be minus 13 degrees Celsius, and in Chuncheon, minus 16 degrees, which is about 5 degrees lower than today, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.



Heavy snow is also expected, especially in the Honam and Jeju regions.



In Honam, more than 15cm of snow is forecasted by tomorrow, and in the mountainous areas of Jeju, up to 20cm of snow is expected by the day after tomorrow (Feb.9).



A heavy snow warning has been issued for western North Jeolla Province, and heavy snow advisories have been issued for South Jeolla Province and Jeju.



In some areas along the west coast and Jeju, heavy snow of 1 to 3cm per hour may fall.



As heavy snow is expected again in areas that have already received a lot of snow, caution is advised regarding the collapse of facilities.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



